John Mateer's Toughest Memory as Oklahoma's Quarterback Could Serve for a Big Rebound

NORMAN — This time last year, the story was different.

Oklahoma was undefeated, riding off of early-season victories over then-ranked opponents like Michigan and Auburn. The quarterback was a Heisman frontrunner, but he had to have surgery on his throwing hand, leading to speculation about whether he could return for the Red River Rivalry.

John Mateer did return, but it wasn't a triumphant return for the potential Sooner hero. Oklahoma lost to a reeling Texas squad as Mateer struggled in his worst game (29.5 overall grade per Pro Football Focus) as an OU quarterback to date.

It may seem counterintuitive to go back to last season's loss in the Cotton Bowl to derive inspiration for the 2026 edition, but Mateer is trying to find anything he can take with him to Dallas.

"I've learned a lot from that game," Mateer said on Monday. "I think more than I learned in any game in my life. So I appreciate that it happened. As much as I hate the outcome, the man I am today is better because that happened."

That may be fingernails on a chalkboard to Sooner fans praying for a monumental upset on Saturday. Considering that Mateer has dealt with DJ Uiagalelei-level criticism over the last few weeks, there may be something to be said for going back to a bad memory to find perspective.

"I think you just remember the taste of it," he said. "I remember that a lot. We all know it, and we just come out ready to practice. You can always go a little harder, pay more attention to the details. Not that we haven't been doing, I think we've been doing a good job, especially in practice."

That perspective could serve the Sooners and Mateer well. The Sooner defense will likely provide the offense opportunities to keep pace with Texas; Mateer may just need to play free — something that perspective could allow.

Ben Arbuckle recognizes Mateer's ability — whether it comes naturally or it's been forced upon him by his poor play — to take blows and learn from them.

"As tough as they come both physically and mentally," Arbuckle said on Tuesday. "It's a position that is held in a high regard, is held to a high standard. And, if anything, from last year and this year has shown me, he doesn't run from that at all."

Is looking back on the worst game of your career a good origin for inspiration that leads to better play? For many, maybe not. For Mateer, he has no choice. Perhaps going into the Cotton Bowl telling yourself that it can't be much worse than last year could lead to a Mateer who is less tentative at the moment of truth.

Arbuckle hopes so.

"He's tough as they come. He wears it all, as I believe a good quarterback should," Arbuckle said. "Nothing has changed in that facet."

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