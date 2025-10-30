Oklahoma Defensive Leader Listed as Questionable on First SEC Availability Report
Oklahoma’s defense may have to battle Tennessee without a key leader.
Linebacker Kobie McKinzie exited Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss after playing just 15 snaps. OU coach Brent Venables said he “tweaked his groin” in the defeat.
McKinzie was listed as questionable on the Sooners’ first SEC Availability Report of the week as the No. 18 Sooners prepare to battle the No. 14 Volunteers.
Defensive back Gentry Williams is still trying to work his way back into the lineup as well.
He exited on the first drive of OU’s win over South Carolina, and he missed last week’s contest.
Williams was listed as questionable.
Offensive tackle Derek Simmons was listed as doubtful.
He exited at the end of the first quarter against the Longhorns, but returned to the lineup against South Carolina.
Simmons appeared on last week’s availability report as “doubtful” last Wednesday, and he was eventually ruled out before playing the Rebels.
True freshman Ryan Fodje started at right tackle in his place.
Offensive tackle Logan Howland, who backed up Simmons before suffering his own injury, was listed as questionable.
Read More No. 18 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Tennessee
- How Oklahoma is Helping QB John Mateer Get Back to Playing His Best Football
- After Puzzling Start to Season, Oklahoma's Ben Arbuckle Promises More Xavier Robinson
- What Oklahoma HC Brent Venables had to say Ahead of Sooners' Matchup With Tennessee
Receiver Keontez Lewis was listed as doubtful.
He played against Texas, but hasn’t played in either of the Sooners’ last two SEC contests.
Running backs Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum were listed as questionable.
Barnes has played in four games this year, but he hasn’t featured since Venables said he had a setback in the warmups before playing Texas.
Tatum was a late addition to the availability report last week.
Offensive linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor were all ruled out of this weekend’s contest.
Everett suffered a season-ending injury, and Taylor is not expected to return to the lineup this year.
Previously, Venables left the door open for Sexton to return in 2025, but his status is now in doubt.
“We’ll see what that looks like,” Venables said after the loss to Ole Miss. “I think he still has another year to play, after this year, too, so he’ll have some options there. So (at the) appropriate time, we’ll address that.”
Sexton is able to redshirt this year to maintain a year of eligibility for the 2026 season.
Tennessee will be without defensive backs Rickey Gibson III and Jermond McCoy, as well as receiver Travis Smith Jr.
Linebacker Arion Carter, who is the Volunteers’ leading tackler, is questionable for the contest.
Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2 SEC) will take on Tennessee (6-2, 3-2) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.