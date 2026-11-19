NORMAN — It technically isn’t senior day when Oklahoma hosts Texas A&M on Saturday. That ceremony was pushed up to the New Mexico game.

It doesn’t take away from what is sure to be an emotional swan song for linebackers Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke. One is a ball of energy from Catharge, TX and the other, a more stoic Sooner legacy.

Their departures in the near future represent a changing of the guard in the OU linebacking room.

Since Brent Venables arrived in late-2021, linebacker has been his most consistent group. Danny Stutsman led to Lewis and Heinecke. The question now becomes, who is next in 2027?

“I see a hungry group,” Lewis said on Tuesday. “They are always eager to just pick up any little things that I do to help me play faster. They're always trying to pick my brain and ask me of like why and what of the process of just growing and getting better as a player.”

Lewis and Heinecke have played most of the snaps at linebacker in 2026. Right behind them is Cole Sullivan, who transferred to Norman last winter and who has dealt with minor, nagging injuries. Per Pro Football Focus, he’s appeared in six games so far but hasn’t logged north of 20 snaps in a game since a season-high 43 snaps against Michigan.

James Nesta has appeared in more games (seven) and logged more snaps (155) than Sullivan.

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Past Sullivan and Nesta is where you find a lot of inexperienced young players. Second-year player Marcus James has only appeared in two games, while freshmen Dane Bathurst has appeared in four games while Beau Jandreau made his season-debut in the loss to South Carolina.

With the lack of experience, Lewis has made sure to remind them what playing for Venables is going to be like when they become the upper classmen in the room.

“I just tell them, ‘Hey, nobody really enjoys getting chewed out. And so BV will chew you out and you can't run from it,’” Lewis said. “‘Don't run from it, learn from it. Don't really listen to the tone of the message, but actually listen to the message that is being delivered.’ And so, there's a young young hungry group of guys and I can't wait to see them.”

Lewis also wants the next crop of linebackers to bring their own personalities to the field.

“I don't never try to have somebody mimic who they are, just how whenever I was with (Stutsman) and it was me and him, we are our own different people and so whatever gets them going that way, gets them amped up, fired up, I just say, ‘Hey, lean on it and make sure to bring it every game,’” Lewis said.

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