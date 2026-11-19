NORMAN — It's certainly far from a certainty, but Oklahoma offensive lineman Ryan Fodje appears to be closing in on a return.

Fodje was listed as questionable on the intiial SEC Availability Report released Wednesday ahead of Saturday's matchup against Texas A&M.

Fodje, a sophomore, hasn't played since being injured late in the Oct. 17 loss to Kentucky.

Oklahoma running back Tory Blaylock, who was listed on the injury report ahead of last week's game before carrying nine times for 48 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over Ole Miss, is listed as probable on the availability report.

Tight end Hayden Hansen is also listed as probable. Hansen has eight catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns this season but plays a significant role as a blocker. Another tight end, Trynae Washington, remains out.

Like Fodje, wide receiver Manny Choice is also listed as questionable.

Choice had a key block during Isaiah Sategna's 75-yard punt return for a touchdown in the win over the Rebels where he also had one 15-yard catch.

Choice has 16 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown this season second among Sooners' wide receivers behind only Sategna.

Defensive end Danny Okoye, who played 29 of 61 defensive snaps last Sunday after starting for the second consecutive game, is also listed as questiinable, as is defensive end Kenny Ozowalu, who has missed the last two games.

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The Sooners remain without wide receiver Trell Harris, cornerback Dakoda Fields, linebacker Taylor Heim and offensive linemen Fred Hinton in addition to Washington. Offensive lineman Gunnar Allen, a depth piece on the interior, is also listed as out.

Texas A&M remains without a handful of wide receivers. Another wideout, TK Norman, who has started three of the last four games, is also listed as questionable.

No. 22 Oklahoma is looking to extend its winning streak to three this weekend after winning back-to-back games for the first time this season. The game kicks off at 2:45 p.m. at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and will be televised on ESPN2.

SEC Availability Report, Wednesday: Texas A&M at Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA

Out: Gunnar Allen, OL; Dakoda Fields, CB; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Fred Hinton, OL; Trynae Washington, TE

Questionable: Manny Choice, WR; Ryan Fodje. OL; Danny Okoye, DE; Kenny Ozowalu, DE.

Probable: Tory Blaylock, RB; Hayden Hansen. TE.

TEXAS A&M

Out: Trovon Baugh, OL; Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR; Terry Bussey, WR; Blake Ivy, OG; Kelshaun Johnson, WR; Landon Rink, DT.

Questionable: TK Norman, WR



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