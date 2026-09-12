Live Updates From No. 11 Oklahoma's Blue Blood Battle With Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Michigan Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between No. 11 Oklahoma and the Michigan Wolverines. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

41 minutes until kickoff

Oklahoma’s starting offensive line, per warmups, from left to right:

Fodje — Pierre-Louis — Maikkula — Best — Harris

No surprises there.

— Chapman

44 minutes until kickoff

Michael Fasusi traveled and is dressed out, though he stood off to the side during the initial stretching portion. Standard operating procedure for Venables and Co. to dress out even if you are not going to play.

— Chapman

45 minutes until kickoff

Just ran into former Oklahoma media relations assistant and OU alumna David Bassity in the Michigan press box. He’s now doing the job with the Big Ten Conference after running things for the Atlanta Falcons the last few years.

Good thing they’re easing him in slowly. Not much really going on in that league.

He did say he learned a lot about the league’s video replay process this week.

In a couple weeks, I'll be in Athens/Atlanta, and I'm gonna get me a burger that was apparently named the DB in his honor. Can't wait.

— Hoover

53 minutes until kickoff

Jake Maikkula, Caleb Nitta, Noah Best and Gunnar Allen are out on the field snapping right now. The plan is for Maikkula to start, as has been reported. Nitta is snapping to Whitt Newbauer in the “backup” spot.

— Chapman

63 minutes until kickoff

As Brent Venables said on his Coaches Show Monday, sophomore running back Tory Blaylock has made the trip. He’s going through warmups as usual with the returners. He does appear to have a full-leg compression sleeve on his left leg. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained early in Fall Camp.

— Chapman

67 minutes until kickoff

OU kicker Tate Sandlel is having no issues booming kicks in pregame. It should be a good day for kickers. The flags on top of the goalposts are barely moving. It’s overcast as well, so the sun shouldn’t play any tricks on returners if this holds.

— Chapman

90 minutes until kickoff

As expected, plenty of Crimson made its way to Ann Arbor.

Oklahoma fans took over campus yesterday, and there was a large OU contingent at the Detroit Tigers game last night.

I’ll be curious if it reaches the level of Sooner fans who traveled to South Bend the last time Oklahoma took on Notre Dame.

With the Michigan fans staging their annual Maize Out, every member of the OU contingent will stand out today.

— Chapman

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