Which Sooners Could Fly Under the Radar in the Non-Conference Finale?
WR Ivan Carreon
The last time Michael Hawkins got meaningful snaps, his favorite receiver was Ivan Carreon, who caught seven passes for 72 yards against Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl last December. Carreon hasn’t been a front-line starter for this OU squad yet, with Ben Arbuckle calling plays and John Mateer throwing passes. And, with just one catch for 3 yards so far this season, he hasn’t really yet cracked a tight rotation of Deion Burks, Isaiah Sategna and Keontez Lewis — a rotation that expects the addition this week of Javonnie Gibson from injury. But this will be the only game left on the schedule for the backups to get quantity reps, and as the Sooners pull away on the scoreboard, Carreon will get more and more action. Hawkins proved last year in Fort Worth that he trusts the 6-foot-6 wideout and will get him the football.
— John E. Hoover
RB Jaydn Ott
This feels like the last stand for Jaydn Ott’s Oklahoma career. The former Cal running back was brought in to add a home run threat to DeMarco Murray’s unit, but he’s totaled just nine carries for 17 yards. With so much talk about Ott’s “headspace” through the first four weeks, there’s no better time to get on track than against one of the worst defenses in the FBS following a bye week. The Sooners will want to establish the run, and this could be Ott’s final chance to make the case that he needs a larger workload before OU is thrust back into the SEC gauntlet.
— Ryan Chapman
WR Elijah Thomas
Freshman wideout Elijah Thomas hasn’t seen many opportunities on offense, but Saturday’s game will be a chance for him to shine. As almost 50-point favorites, the Sooners will win handily and get the chance to rest their starters. Receivers like Deion Burks, Isaiah Sategna and Keontez Lewis won’t be forced to play in all four quarters, giving reps to guys like Thomas. Thomas’ first sighting on offense came in the third quarter against Temple when OU held a 39-point lead. Thomas was wide open on a deep ball, but Michael Hawkins Jr. missed him. He finished the outing with only one catch for five yards. He’ll presumably get more time to build a connection with Hawkins against the Golden Flashes. Thomas was a consensus 4-star and a much-awaited addition. Saturday will be his chance to prove his value in OU’s offense.
— Carson Field
DB Kendel Dolby
Cornerback has been an area of focus over the last two weeks, with the return of Eli Bowen and the Auburn learning experience by Courtland Guillory. But while those two, plus Gentry Williams, are plenty important, the Sooners also need to continue to see progress from Dolby. Dolby played just five snaps vs. Auburn after playing 28 vs. Temple. Dolby figures to get plenty of opportunity vs. Kent State. Dolby can be a valuable piece of the Sooners' secondary depth and getting him going vs. the Golden Flashes would be an excellent development heading into a brutal SEC stretch.
— Ryan Aber
OT Michael Fasusi
Oklahoma will be able to name its score. The offense and defense will rack up numbers and explosive plays. The true concern should lay with the offensive line, moreso their availability and their ability. Michael Fasusi has already shown the ability to be the best offensive lineman on the team in basically one game of action. Brent Venables suggested that everyone on the offensive line is fine going into Kent State. If Fasusi bounces back strong, dominates an inferior opponent, then confidence should be high going into the Cotton Bowl next week — not just because Fasusi and friends may have to protect Michael Hawkins Jr., but also because of allowing for better opportunities in the traditional run game.
— Brady Trantham