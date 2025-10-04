What X-Factors Could Shape Oklahoma’s Non-Conference Finale?
Focus on the Right Thing: Texas
Let’s be honest: this is one of the few times Oklahoma can look ahead on the schedule, spend two weeks practicing for the next-next opponent, and still coast through to an easy victory. In that light, the Sooners certainly applied the proper focus over these past two weeks to facing the Texas Longhorns next week in Dallas. This game isn’t about beating Kent State, or even playing well against the Golden Flashes. It’s about keeping your frontline players and impact starters healthy so they can perform next Saturday in Dallas. Kent State is simply the perfect opponent at the perfect time: a bad football team, after a bye week, before Texas. This game is about beating the Longhorns next week, and that means being available (being healthy) and being sharp and focused — no sloppy turnovers, no mindless penalties, and no second-half targeting fouls. Oklahoma will need all hands to knock off Texas, and that starts Saturday against Kent State.
— John E. Hoover
Cardio, Cardio, Cardio!
The Sooners have a pair of players coming off injury set to debut against Kent State. Sophomore cornerback Eli Bowen has been sidelined since spring practice, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer receiver Javonnie Gibson is finally back after suffering a broken leg just before the Crimson Combine. Bowen was a key piece to OU’s secondary last year, and Gibson consistently drew rave reviews in the spring before his injury. Bowen would love an interception and Gibson would love to grab a touchdown or two, but the duo needs to run all over the field to play their way back into shape heading into the Cotton Bowl next weekend.
— Ryan Chapman
Get on the Board
Oklahoma’s defense has been so good that the Sooners haven’t needed to force a takeaway yet. They likely won’t be able to get away with that later in SEC play when OU is tasked with stopping Alabama, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee’s dynamic offenses. The Sooners have a bigger advantage against Kent State than they have or will against any opponent in 2025 — and fans would breathe much easier if they finally got a turnover. OU won’t win or lose the game by the turnover margin. The Sooners have the advantage in every aspect, shown by the game’s 45.5-point spread. But forcing an interception or recovering a fumble against the Golden Flashes would affirm to onlookers that the turnover drought isn’t a pattern.
— Carson Field
Defensive discipline
The Sooners will beat Kent State and will win handily. But sometimes when playing a team that's overmatched physically, bad habits can creep in. Being in the wrong gap or taking a wrong angle on a tackle can still result in a big-time play against a team like Kent State. A pass interference or defensive holding penalty will extend a drive, but it isn't likely to lead to more severe consequences against the Golden Flashes. Against Texas, though, those same mistakes can be very costly and make the difference between a win and a loss. Consistency is the mark of a great defense and the Sooners need to continue to be sharp on that side in order to set themselves up for success later.
— Ryan Aber
Crowd Support for Michael Hawkins Jr.
Call it 'corny' and I'll pass you the butter, but QB1 will need all the support he can get. The fanbase is waiting for the Stone Cold Steve Austin-like glass shatter sound bite followed by a swagger-struttin' John Mateer to walk down the tunnel of the Cotton Bowl next week against Texas, but for now (and maybe next week), Hawkins is the guy. Oklahoma fans would do well to help support their sophomore quarterback through the ups and downs — even against Kent State. Hawkins has some special ability and according to Venables and Ben Arbuckle, is extremely coachable. There will no doubt be some rust early on, so fans should expect a slow start. But, if OU wants a chance against the Longhorns next week, Hawkins will need to know the Sooner Nation is behind him.
— Brady Trantham