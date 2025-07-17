Missouri DE Zion Young Reflects on Heroics Against Oklahoma at SEC Media Days
ATLANTA — The last time Zion Young had scored a touchdown was when he was 12 years old — until Missouri’s game against Oklahoma in 2024.
Young, a 6-5, 262-pound defensive end, returned a fumble for the game-winning touchdown with 22 seconds remaining as the Tigers beat OU 30-23 in the teams’ first meeting since they were Big 12 foes.
The defensive end will never live that play down.
“That's the number one football memory I would ever have,” Young said. “I was a running back when I was 12 years old. Of course coaches want to put the biggest guy at running back, run the ball, get us through. But being in college and being able to say ‘I scooped and scored a football to win a game,’ that's one you don't hear that a lot.”
Oklahoma and Missouri’s football rivalry dates back to 1902. Since then, the Sooners and Tigers have battled 97 times, with OU leading the all-time series 67-25-5.
The Sooners and Tigers have been conference foes for the majority of both programs’ histories.
Mizzou joined the Big Eight Conference in 1907, and OU joined in 1919. They both played in the league until the Big Eight dissolved and the Big 12 formed in 1994.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Highlights ‘Fun’ Transfers at SEC Media Days
- Why QB John Mateer Believes Oklahoma's Offense is 'Taking the Next Step'
- WATCH: Oklahoma Sooners SEC Media Days Standup
After nearly two decades of competing against each other, it seemed like the rivalry would end, as Missouri left the Big 12 and joined the SEC — along with Texas A&M — in 2012.
Young had the game-defining play in the rivalry’s first game in over a decade.
“I don't know when the last time Oklahoma and Missouri played,” Young said. “That's a moment I'll never forget. I thank God for that.”
A senior, Young is entering his second season with the Tigers.
Young began his career at Michigan State, playing in East Lansing from 2022 to 2023. He started 11 games in two years for the Spartans, registering 47 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss at MSU.
Young broke out in his first season at Mizzou, finishing third on the team in tackles for loss and sacks with 5.5 and 2.5, respectively. He also registered 42 total tackles and three pass breakups.
With Young starting all 13 games, the Tigers went 10-3 and collected wins against Arkansas, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Iowa. He made many important stops on Mizzou’s quest to a double-digit-win season, but none of those compare to his heroics against the Sooners.
“We always talk about it,” Young said. “Any interview I go to, all we talk about is the scoop and score.”
Oklahoma will go for revenge against the Tigers in Norman on Nov. 22.
While the Sooners will have the home-field advantage this year, Young believes his defense will help them beat quality opponents like the Sooners in 2025.
“The depth is unreal,” Young said. “We're really establishing a death row defense. I know you've all seen a lot of that last year and the year before that. But the best is yet to come and it's on its way, yes, sir.”