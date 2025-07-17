Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Highlights ‘Fun’ Transfers at SEC Media Days
ATLANTA — John Mateer and Jaydn Ott aren’t the only transfers that Brent Venables is excited about.
At SEC Media Days on Wednesday, Venables noted a handful of other new Sooners that he expects to immediately produce. Oklahoma finished No. 12 in 247Sports’ 2025 transfer portal team rankings with 21 commits.
“They’re good players, and they’re a lot of fun,” Venables said. “They like to work. They’re a humble group of guys.”
One that Venables highlighted is Jake Maikkula.
An offensive lineman, Maikkula comes to Norman after three years at Stanford. He started 16 games over two seasons for the Cardinal, playing both guard and center.
The 6-5, 299-pound lineman joins a position group in desperate need of reinforcements.
OU started different offensive line combinations in each of its first nine games of the 2024 season. Sooner offensive linemen Branson Hickman, Spencer Brown and Michael Tarquin graduated from the program, while Josh Aisosa, Josh Bates, Eugene Brooks and Geirean Hatchett all transferred.
Early into Maikkula’s time in Norman, he has convinced Venables that he’ll add continuity to OU’s line.
“Maikkula, in a very short amount of time, has really just quickly transformed his body and fit right in,” Venables said. “He’s a really athletic guy and loves to compete and work.”
Oklahoma also is in desperate need of production through the air — and Venables believes Jer’Michael Carter will help.
At McNeese State in 2024, Carter caught 37 passes for 537 yards and three touchdowns. Carter is listed at 6-4 and 192 pounds, graded as a 3-star transfer by 247Sports.
Oklahoma saw several of its key wideouts — like Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony and Deion Burks — miss extended time due to various injuries in 2024. The Sooners finished No. 121 out of 134 FBS teams in passing offense, averaging 175.8 yards per game.
Carter, who had just one Division I offer out of high school, has brought a high level of enthusiasm to the program, per Venables.
“Jer’Michael, he’s great,” Venables said. “Again, just a ball of energy. He loves the practice field, the weight room, 7-on-7; that’s his sanctuary. He’s one of those guys that he’s like a pig in the mud when he gets out there on the practice field and being with the guys. But he loves to compete. Very competitive, tough guy.”
Venables also saw special teams as an area that improved as a result of OU’s portal spree.
Specifically, Venables believes kicker Tate Sandell will be one of the nation’s premier placekickers. At UTSA in 2024, Sandell connected on 19 of 23 field-goal attempts and earned honorable mention All-AAC honors.
“I don’t know who the All-Pro kickers are, but you would think he’s in the Hall of Fame in the NFL,” Venables said. “He’s just got a really cool confidence. It’s not arrogance; it’s a confidence that you know it when you see it, and you know it when you don’t.”
Also competing for the starting kicker job will be Austin Welch, who transferred from Kennesaw State after making 14 of 18 field-goal tries in 2024. The Sooners also grabbed punters Jacob Ulrich (Kennesaw State) and Grayson Miller (Central Oklahoma) from the portal, as well as wide receiver/returner Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas).
Oklahoma begins the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.