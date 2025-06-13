Oklahoma 5-star Defensive Line Prospect Reflects on Camp
NORMAN — Just about every major college football program is pursuing Jalen Brewster, but the defensive line prospect chose to stop by Oklahoma on Friday.
Brewster, ranked as a 5-star prospect in the Class of 2027 by On3, attended Friday’s Brent Venables Football Camp at OU’s Everest Training Center.
“I feel like I did good,” Brewster said. “I feel like I got better.”
A native of Cedar Hill, TX, Brewster stands 6-3 and weighs 300 pounds. On3 has Brewster ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 1 defensive lineman.
According to MaxPreps, Brewster played in five games as a sophomore in 2024. He finished the season with seven tackles for loss, four sacks, 16 total tackles and a fumble recovery.
247Sports recruiting insider Gabe Brooks praised Brewster and his potential.
“Strong, explosive front-line defender with an impressive combination of size and athleticism,” Brooks said in his evaluation. “(Brewster) displays startling redirecting suddenness on sophomore tape. Also possesses a strong football pedigree. (He) may lack ideal frame length but compensates with sudden power and disruptive play style. Projects as a high-major interior D-line force who could become a serious impact player.”
Oklahoma was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to Brewster, doing so on Jan. 7. By the end of January, Brewster had also received SEC offers from Texas, Texas A&M and Georgia.
Brewster has earned 30 offers already, including Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M and Georgia. Friday’s camp marked his fifth camp after previous clinics at Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State and Texas A&M.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL
Oklahoma Cornerback Prospect Wowed by Program Culture, Coaching at Camp
Next Man Up: How Oklahoma Plans to Replace Billy Bowman in 2025
Observations from Oklahoma Brent Venables Football Camp Session III
He praised the camp experience at OU.
“(Defensive tackles) coach (Todd) Bates and all the coaches knew how to coach very well,” Brewster said.
Brewster is the son of Robert Brewster, a former offensive tackle who played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2009-2010. It’s his dream to follow his father’s footsteps and reach the NFL.
To reach that goal, Brewster knows that he must continually improve, despite his high recruiting ranking.
“I focused on my swipe and my getoff (today), and I tried to be patient with my hands,” Brewster said. “I feel like I got better in the drills, for sure. I would say pass rushing and stopping the run (are what I’m working on).”
As someone who hails from SEC country, Brewster said it’s necessary to play for a school where football is prioritized.
Though the defensive line prospect has toured schools in other conferences already, he stressed the importance of playing in a program where the football culture is “SEC-like.”
“I want to be at the best football program that I can play in,” Brewster said. “It’s very important.”