Fresh Faces: Oklahoma’s Will Huggins Bringing Age, Experience to Tight End Room
Will Huggins has played college football for so long that his teammates exaggerate it.
“He’s played college football for maybe 12 years now,” tight end Jaren Kanak said.
Huggins, a tight end who transferred to Oklahoma in January, is going on his sixth year of college football. He played four seasons at Kansas and one at Pittsburg State before arriving in Norman.
His first few months in Norman proved that he chose the right program.
“I was looking for a place where I can get in, where I can fit in,” Huggins said. “Find an offense that fits my play style best and find coaches that I want to play for. I definitely found a perfect spot for myself here.”
Huggins played in 11 games over four seasons for the Jayhawks. He caught one pass during his time at KU, and that was a 20-yard touchdown against Oklahoma in 2020.
Though Huggins had a role for Kansas, it wasn’t a major one — so he moved down to the NCAA Division II level.
In his lone Pittsburg State, located in Pittsburg, KS, Huggins started nine games. He finished the 2024 season with 395 yards and a touchdown on 22 receptions.
“I learned a lot, dropping down like that,” Huggins said. “The resources we have (at Oklahoma) are second to none. And I had to kind of come up with that on my own when I was at Pitt State.”
When Huggins entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season, he was looking for a tight end-friendly program, and OU fit that mold.
With new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle — who arrived at Oklahoma in December from Washington State — Huggins expects to play a major role.
“It’s an air-raid offense, and that piqued my interest,” Huggins said. “He gets multiple tight ends on the field, and he gets tight ends touchdowns.”
OU’s tight end room looks much different than it did in 2024.
Bauer Sharp, who led the Sooners in receiving yards, transferred to LSU after the regular season. And Davon Mitchell recently announced his commitment to Louisville after leaving the program in April.
Only three tight ends from the 2024 roster — Kade McIntyre, Kaden Helms and Kanak — return to the squad in 2025, and none of them played a major role last year. The Sooners collected tight ends Carson Kent (Kennesaw State) and John Locke (Louisiana Tech) from the transfer portal, and they also signed Trynae Washington in their 2025 recruiting class.
Despite being in Norman for only a few months, Huggins’ teammates said that he’s been a leader.
“It really just helped me learn, kind of sped my up in this process,” said Kanak, who converted from linebacker to tight end after the 2024 season.
Offensive lineman Troy Everett added, “Big Will Huggybear. I love Will. Will’s a freakin’ stud.”
Huggins admitted that the level of competition at Oklahoma, playing in the SEC, will be much higher than it was at Pittsburg State, and even Kansas. But the tight end feels ready for the jump.
“Guys are bigger, they move faster, but it's all the same thing,” Huggins said. “Same techniques and stuff like that. (My goals are) making a name for myself and helping the team win.”