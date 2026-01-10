Oklahoma Adds Former Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman via Transfer Portal

Bill Bedenbaugh made another addition to his Oklahoma offensive line on Saturday.

Former Georgia Tech interior offensive lineman Peyton Joseph committed to the Sooners, he confirmed on X.

On3’s Pete Nakos was the first to report the news.

Joseph played in five games in 2025, so he will have three years of eligibility remaining, though he is still able to redshirt.

He signed with the Yellow Jackets rated as a 4-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports.

The Fort Valley, GA, product is 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds.

Joseph got four snaps on offense last year, all coming in Georgia Tech’s Week 2 matchup against Gardner-Webb, and he played 29 snaps across five games on the punt team, per Pro Football Focus.

The Sooners needed to add depth along the offensive line through the portal.

Right guard Febechi Nwaiwu and right tackle Derek Simmons both graduated, but Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Heath Ozaeta and Jake Maikkula will all return.

OU’s second string depth took a big hit due to the portal, however.

Tackles Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor and Logan Howland all entered the transfer portal, as did veteran Troy Everett and third-year depth piece Isaiah Autry-Dent.

Oklahoma worked quickly to add to its numbers, however.

The Sooners added former Western Kentucky center Caleb Nitta to replace Everett as a veteran presence who can both back Maikkula up at center and also bounce to guard if necessary.

OU also landed former Arkansas offensive lineman E’Marion Harris.

Harris brings two years of SEC starting experience to the line.

In 2024, he started four games at guard before moving to right tackle to make seven starts.

Last season, he started every game but one at right tackle, only missing the Razorbacks’ contest against Mississippi State.

Now Joseph will join the group with plenty of years remaining to get molded by Bedenbaugh.

This offseason, there will only be one transfer portal window for players to enter.

The window opened on Jan. 2, and it will run through Jan. 16.

Players just have to have their information entered into the portal by the time it closes, though they can enroll at their new schools beyond Jan. 16.