Oklahoma Adds All-Conference Playmaking Receiver from Virginia

The Oklahoma Sooner front office is staying busy as OU remakes its roster for 2025.

After landing transfer portal commitments from Florida tight end Hayden Hansen and Western Carolina offensive lineman/center Caleb Nitta, the Sooners have landed one of the more coveted players in the transfer portal in Virginia wide receiver Trell Harris.

Harris, a 2025 Third Team All-ACC honoree, began his career at Kent State in 2022 (did not log a snap in Oklahoma's 33-3 win over the Golden Flashes that season) before transferring to Virginia in 2024 and thriving in head coach Tony Elliot's system.

The fourth-year pass catcher gobbled up 59 catches for 849 yards and five touchdowns, all from former Sooner quarterback Chandler Morris who played at the University of Oklahoma in 2020. He helped UVA reach the ACC Championship game where they fell to the Duke Blue Devils.

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris celebrates a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils in the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Harris redshirted in 2024 — appearing in only four games — and will have one year remaining with Oklahoma.

In his college career, Harris has 113 catches for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns.

Harris' arrival signals an attempt to replace the departing Deion Burks, who despite an overall lack of production during his two years at Oklahoma, was a good receiver but did not have the offenses to showcase his talent.

The 2024 season was a disaster for the Sooner offense and 2025 was hampered by John Mateer's injury — when Mateer was healthy, Burks displayed big-play ability in OU's marquee matchups against Michigan and Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

With Burks gone, Harris provides an instant boost to Ben Arbuckle's passing attack. His eight catches for 161 yards and a score against Duke in the regular season showcased his dynamic pass catching abilities.

Harris is the 52nd-ranked player in 247Sports' transfer portal player rankings. Per the service, he was a 2-star prospect out of Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, IL. The 6-foot, 200-pound receiver played well above his recruiting ranking during his college career.

Now, Oklahoma still waits for a decision from star receiver Isaiah Sategna III to see if Harris will be lined up alongside the reigning All-SEC pass catcher or featured as one of Mateer's first options in the offense.