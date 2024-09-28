All Sooners

Oklahoma-Auburn: LIVE In-Game Observations

John Hoover and Ryan Chapman offer their real-time observations from Jordan-Hare Stadium as the No. 21-ranked Sooners take on Auburn in their first SEC road test.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) warms up before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma (OU) and Temple at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) warms up before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma (OU) and Temple at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
AUBURN, AL — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Jordan-Hare Stadium throughout Saturday's Week 5 matchup between Oklahoma and the Auburn Tigers. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.

Jackson Arnold will get the ball first. 

1:30 p.m.

What a spot Michael Hawkins Jr. finds himself in today. Making his first start, he'll have to battle the road atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn's defense and the fact that he's without receivers Deion Burks and Nic Anderson. Think we'll find out a lot about his mental makeup this afternoon.

— RC 

Ryan Chapman
