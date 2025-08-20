Oklahoma DT Markus Strong Fully Healthy, Hoping to Provide Depth on Line
NORMAN — Now in his third year at OU, Markus Strong finally has the chance to be a difference-maker.
Strong, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle, has appeared in only three games during his first three seasons in Norman. Various injuries have prevented Strong from ever finding his role in the Sooners’ defense.
Now in fall camp, Strong is finally healthy. And every day that he’s strapped on his pads, Strong has experienced child-like joy.
“It’s just one of those things… we all love football, so being able to play and really get the experience and knowing that I'm going to have an impact on the team and get to help contribute to what we’re doing this season, it’s big-time,” Strong said. “It’s a feeling that you wanted to feel since you were a kid. (It’s) like going back to your roots, ‘I’m going to play ball again.’ That brings out the competitor in you.”
Strong only appeared in one game — the season opener against Arkansas State — as a true freshman in 2023. He used his redshirt for that season.
Last year, Strong got off to a hot start, logging two sacks in OU’s opener against Temple. Injuries, though, forced Strong to miss the next 11 games before he returned in the Sooners’ Armed Forces Bowl loss to Navy.
Strong’s time in Norman hasn’t gone as planned thus far. But it’s allowed him to see the game from a different perspective.
The defensive tackle has used his time on the sideline to learn from defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and veterans in the position group like Damonic Williams. He’s also worked on conditioning, adding muscle and weight to his frame.
Listed at 6-3 and 297 pounds on OU’s 2025 roster, Strong described himself as “fully-healthy.”
And once Strong fully returned, he didn’t miss a beat, per Bates.
“Just day one, he stepped in, plug and play, could execute the scheme,” Bates said. “So I'm pleased with it. Finally getting everything going for him, getting him to the weight he needed to be, just the understanding of the scheme.”
Depth is a strength of OU’s defensive line.
The Sooners return veteran tackles Gracen Halton and Williams, as well as ESPN Freshman All-American Jayden Jackson. Also on the inside are former 5-star David Stone, redshirt freshman Nigel Smith II, true freshman Trent Wilson and Strong.
On the outside, 2024 standout R Mason Thomas and Florida State transfer Marvin Jones Jr. will likely start at defensive end. Backing them up will be Taylor Wein, Danny Okoye and Adepoju Adebawore.
Strong believes that Oklahoma’s defense can be one of the best in college football. And to be a part of that after injuries limited his during his first two seasons in Norman is special.
“It definitely feels good,” Strong said. “Improvement every day, and that’s within our whole group, too. We're going to put in work daily to see how it goes. Once the game starts, the d-line has to set the tone.”