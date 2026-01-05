Oklahoma DB Devon Jordan Headed to Big 12 School, per Report

Devon Jordan will reportedly play for one of Oklahoma’s former Big 12 foes soon.

Jordan, a defensive back who played a key reserve role in OU’s secondary in 2025, committed to Baylor on Monday, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Baylor has landed a commitment from Oklahoma cornerback transfer Devon Jordan, his agency @thebizofathlete tells me, @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247.



Played in every game this season for Oklahoma and posted 16 tackles.

A sophomore in 2025, Jordan played in all 13 of Oklahoma’s games. He finished his second season of college football with 16 total tackles, 11 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Jordan’s sack came in the fourth quarter of the Sooners’ 23-21 win over Alabama in the regular season.

Jordan ended the year with a 66.2 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade. His 76.3 pass-rush grade ranked sixth among Oklahoma defensive players.

As a true freshman in 2024, Jordan appeared in 12 games but only played on 42 defensive snaps.

While Jordan showed flashes of excellence throughout his two seasons in Norman, sophomore Eli Bowen and freshman Courtland Guillory dominated the playing time at cornerback in 2025. Guillory played 640 snaps, while Bowen played 462.

Jordan came to Oklahoma as a 4-star prospect, according to Rivals, while ESPN, On3 and 247Sports graded him as a 3-star. A Tulsa native, Jordan chose OU over offers from Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma State.

The defensive back will join a Baylor squad that went 5-7 in 2025. The Bears are entering their seventh season under coach Dave Aranda, who has led them to a 36-37 record.

Jordan is the third player from OU’s 2025 squad that is headed to the Big 12. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and cornerback Maliek Hawkins — who are brothers — committed to West Virginia on Monday, per a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Wide receiver Jayden Gibson is the only other player from the 2025 squad that has chosen his next school, as he pledged with South Carolina on Sunday.

Altogether, 21 players from Oklahoma’s 2025 team have entered the transfer portal. Jordan is one of five defensive backs in the portal, along with Maliek Hawkins, Kendel Dolby, Gentry Williams and Marcus Wimberly.

The transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16. Players that enter the portal are permitted to return to their original program.

OU will look to build on the 2025 campaign in which it finished 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff. The Sooners will begin the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.