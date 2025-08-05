Oklahoma DB Gentry Williams Stepping Into Leadership Role After Injuries
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s 2024 season was rough for everybody involved.
The Sooners finished 6-7, winning only two games in SEC play during their first season in the conference. OU’s losing season was coach Brent Venables’ second in his three-year tenure at the school.
The season was particularly tough for Gentry Williams.
Williams, who broke out and started 10 games at cornerback for the Sooners in 2023, played in only two games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
Williams has been a full participant so far at fall camp, and no one is more proud of him than Venables.
“Really pulling for Gentry Williams; he’s worked so incredibly hard,” Venables said. “A lot of times when guys have been banged up as much as he has, you show up to the building every day… and you feel like a man without a country, so you don’t really have the ability to lead. That couldn’t be further from the truth.”
Williams is a Tulsa native, graduating from Booker T. Washington High School in 2022. He was a consensus 4-star prospect, choosing Oklahoma over offers from USC, Florida, Arkansas and others.
Williams played in 12 of OU’s 13 games as a true freshman in 2022 before becoming a starting corner in 2023. The defensive back, though, missed three games in 2023 due to a shoulder injury. Still, Williams finished 2023 with 30 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Evidently, Williams’ shoulder never truly healed.
In his first snap of OU’s Week 2 game against Houston last year, he exited the game and never returned for the remainder of the season.
Even though Williams was unable to suit up again, the cornerback didn’t disassociate.
“You still want to take those mental reps,” Williams said. “I really thank (pass defense) coach (Jay) Valai for keeping my mind fresh and always asking me questions so I always felt like I was involved and prepared for the moment. I’m still a work in progress, but I can see the growth, for sure.”
And while Williams couldn’t make big plays for the Sooners, he made sure his teammates could.
Devon Jordan was a true freshman corner for the Sooners last year, and he is also a Tulsa native. Though Williams is two years older than him, Jordan considers Williams “an older brother.”
Jordan said Williams held a coach-like role when he was sidelined.
“He’s on us all the time,” Jordan said. “Just now, after our fall camp practice today, he’s like, ‘Let’s do extra.’ He calls us up even when we don’t have practice to watch extra film, make sure we’re on time, make sure we get recovery.”
Williams is a piece in an OU secondary that has impressive depth.
On the other side of Williams is Eli Bowen, who earned ESPN Freshman All-American honors in 2024. Bowen, though, has missed the start of fall camp, due to a leg injury he suffered earlier in the offseason.
Other returning cornerbacks include Jacobe Johnson, Jeremiah Newcombe and Jordan, while the Sooners added Courtland Guillory, Maliek Hawkins and Trystan Haynes as part of their 2025 recruiting class.
As the oldest player in OU’s cornerback group, Williams naturally has a leadership role.
But his work ethic and positivity throughout the injury rehabilitation process has also given younger players something to look up to.
“People see the toughness that he shows up with, the love that he has for his teammates,” Venables said. “He celebrates their success, and I think that’s helped him stay engaged over the last several years to where he just doesn’t give up and quit. He’s been a great leader.”
It’s been almost a full year since Williams reaggregated his shoulder. And how he’s finally healthy, thanks to a thorough recovery process — one that he hasn't abandoned.
"I've been listening to my coaches, listening to Coach Valai, the training staff Taking all the extra precautionary measurements I need to stay healthy," Williams said. "Taking care of my body, first and foremost."
Those around Williams have helped him remain confident with less than four weeks until OU’s season opener.
“I trust my teammates more than anything,” Williams said. “If they have the belief in me to go out there and do what I know I can do, then I have to trust myself to go out there and do that.”
Oklahoma begins the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.