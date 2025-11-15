Oklahoma Defensive End Downgraded Ahead of Matchup vs. Alabama
Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas was downgraded to "doubtful" on Friday's SEC Availability Report ahead of the Sooners' showdown with Alabama on Saturday.
No. 11 OU will take on the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be televised on ABC.
A trio of players were also downgraded to "out" for the game — running backs Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum and defensive back Kendel Dolby.
Wide receiver Keontez Lewis and linebacker Kobie McKinzie are now listed as available after appearing on the first two availability reports of the week.
Defensive lineman Jayden Jackson remains "questionable."
Thomas suffered a quad injury during his 71-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Nov. 1 win against Tennessee.
Jackson has played in all but one game this season, starting six.
Lewis has missed the last three games after starting each of the first six. He was initially injured colliding with the brick wall behind the north end zone at Gaylor Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium early in the Oct. 4 game against Kent State.
Lewis returned the next week against Texas, playing 38 plays according to Pro Football Focus, but hasn't played since.
McKinzie suffered an injury early in the loss to Ole Miss, and missed the win over Tennessee, though he attempted to go through warmups and was dressed out for that game.
While Barnes started two of the first three games, he hasn't appeared since the Sept. 20 matchup against Auburn.
He has just 19 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Tatum's lone appearance of the season came against South Carolina.
Dolby has not played since the Red River Rivalry vs. Texas, and will miss his fourth consecutive game after also missing the first two ganes of the season.
Cornerback Gentry Williams, who was not listed on Wednesday's initial availability report, remains "doubtful" after picking up that designation Thursday.
Williams missed the last two games, though was available against Tennessee. Courtland Guillory, Eli Bowen, and Jacobe Johnson have played significant reps at cornerback with Williams' injury.
Three Sooners' offensive linemen — Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor — remain out.
Neither Everett nor Sexton have played since the season opener and Taylor has yet to appear in a game this season.
While Everett's injury is known to be season-ending, Sooners coach Brent Venables indicated recently that Sexton could potentially return this year.
Oklahoma at Alabama Friday Availability Report
Oklahoma
Out: Jovantae Barnes (RB), Kendel Dolby (DB), Troy Everett (OL), Jacon Sexton (OL), Taylor Tatum (RB), Jake Taylor (OL)
Doubtful: R Mason THomas (DE), Gentry Williams (CB)
Questionable: Jayden Jackson (DL)
Alabama
Out: Jeremiah Beaman (DL), Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. (DB), Jah-Marien Latham (LB), Danny Lewis (TE), Abduall Sanders Jr. (LB)
Questionable: Cayden Jones (LB), Qua Russaw (LB)
Probable: DaShawn Jones (DB)