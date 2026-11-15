Oklahoma Earns a New Kickoff Time for Their Home Date With Texas A&M

NORMAN — Oklahoma will receive some relief in the form of slightly extended rest time this week.

Due to the SEC’s decision to move OU’s home game with Ole Miss to Sunday due to the FAA country-wide ground stop, the Sooners will now take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 2:45 p.m. CT next Saturday. The game will air on ESPN 2.

Game Time Update 🗓️ | Week 12 vs. Texas A&M



🕝 2:45 PM CT

📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/LDJUCY9cv0 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 15, 2026

The game was previously scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff time. The time was brought into the general airing of grievances from Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny due to the Sooners only having five days to rest and prepare for another game with an early kickoff.

Denny hoped the conference would “come to their senses” regarding the quick turnaround. In an interview with SoonerScoop, Denny was transparent about the lack of communication in the initial hours of the ground stop.

Denny's work and the pressure he applied on to the SEC appears to have helped faciliate this move in kickoff time.

While Oklahoma can’t gain a day for rest and preparation, avoiding an early kickoff seems to be the best outcome.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables jogs to midfield after beating MSU. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Already this season, OU has had three quick changes in kickoff times. Their season opener with UTEP was moved to Friday night with the hope to have an extra day to prepare for Michigan the following week. The Ole Miss game was a unique circumstance and it has led to this new kickoff time to aid the Sooners to an extent.

The Sooners will host Texas A&M for the first time since 2011. OU owns the series record at 19-12. The Aggies won the most previous matchup in the 2013 Cotton Bowl when Texas A&M had moved to the SEC.

Oklahoma was 11-5 against the Aggies during the Big 12 era, including an eight-game wining streak from 2003-2009 and winning 11 of 12 games from 1999-2009. Their one loss was in 2002 when they were the No. 1 ranked team in the country on the road in College Station. The Sooners haven't been to College Station since 2011.

Next Saturday's game will mark the final home game of the 2026 season. OU will finish off their season on the road when they take on Missouri in Columbia. Oklahoma lost their first game at Missouri as a member of the SEC.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.