Oklahoma Earns Commitment from Highly Touted Defensive Line Prospect

Defensive lineman Logan Lokey has been on Oklahoma’s radar for a long time, and now he’s part of the Sooners’ 2028 recruiting class.

Lokey, a blue-chip defensive lineman from Denton, Texas, committed to OU on Monday, per a report from Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Logan Lokey has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 245 DL chose the Sooners over Texas A&M, SMU, and Texas Tech



“All glory to the man above for helping me find home! Jesus loves you!”https://t.co/wVr4nQIfJf pic.twitter.com/WaSnnUJQsr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 2, 2026

Rivals and On3 grade Lokey as a 4-star prospect, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive lineman is the No. 229 overall recruit and the No. 27 defensive lineman from the 2028 class, according to Rivals.

Lokey attends Denton Guyer High School. As a sophomore in 2025, Lokey registered 21 tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks. Lokey’s 2026 campaign has been even stronger, as he has logged 51 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in nine games.

Lokey is the son of Derek Lokey, a former Texas defensive tackle who briefly played for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

Over the last few years, Lokey has been a regular on OU’s campus.

He took a gameday visit to Oklahoma on Sept. 19, when the Sooners defeated New Mexico 14-6. Lokey previously attended OU’s 2026 spring game on April 18, and he also attended one of the Brent Venables Football Camps during the summer.

The Sooners beat out several other major programs for Lokey’s commitment. Other major programs that offered the 4-star defensive lineman include Miami, SMU, Arkansas, Baylor, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State.

OU’s on-field struggles in 2026 haven’t slowed down the Sooners’ momentum on the recruiting trail.

Lokey is the fifth player to announce his commitment to Oklahoma, joining tight end Connor Arant, linebacker Jay Schell, quarterback Trey Tagliaferri and wide receiver Colton Fitzgibbon. Prior to Lokey’s pledge, OU ranked fifth in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for the Class of 2028. 247Sports grades Arant and Schell as 4-star prospects, while that recruiting service has Tagliaferri, Fitzgibbon and Lokey as 3-star recruits.

The Sooners’ 2027 class also ranks fifth in the 247Sports rankings, as 27 prospects have verbally committed to the program. Of those 27 commits, 12 of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better by 247Sports.

OU’s 2026 team is 4-4 after eight games. The Sooners will face Florida on the road this week before battling Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Missouri to end the regular season.

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