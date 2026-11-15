Oklahoma Figures to Prioritize Establishing the Run vs. Ole Miss

NORMAN — For the third consecutive year and the fourth time overall, Oklahoma will take on Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Sooners are still searching fror their first-ever victory over the Rebels, who won last season 34-26 in their first-ever trip to Norman.

Oklahoma got a jolt last week with a 23-7 win over then-No. 24 Florida in Jason Witten's first game as interim offensive coordinator.

Ole Miss will be without several key players in the game.

Running back Kewan Lacy, who has 388 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, and linebacker Keaton Thomas, who leads the Rebels with 56 tackles, will both be out for the game.

The game is scheduled to kick off noon Sunday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game was shifted back a day after Friday's nationwide ground stoppage by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Last week was another shutout for the bold predictions, but it didn't matter as the Sooners still had plenty of firepower to win the game. John Mateer wound up being the only quarterback who played, the Sooners managed just three total sacks with four different players getting in on the action, and OU didn't score a special teams touchdown.

But here's a crack at three bold predictions for OU's matchup with Ole Miss:

Lloyd Avant Rushes for More than 100 Yards

The Sooners haven't had a 100-yard rusher since Xavier Robinson had 115 last season against Tennessee.

Lloyd Avant has come closest this season, with 79 yards in the opener against UTEP.

But this figures to be a big opportunity for Avant to break through.

First, running back Tory Blaylock is questionable and Avant and Blaylock have been the primary backs of late. Should Blaylock not be available, that would open up more carries for Avant, though freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr. figures to get some opportunities as well.

Second, the Sooners' offensive line has shown significant improvement of late, particulary last week under Witten's playcalling.

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Next, this figures to be a game where it will be a particular focus to establish the run as shortening the game against the Rebels' powerful offense would seem to be a benefit.

Finally, Ole Miss will be without Thomas, and it's not like the Rebels have been great against the run anyway. Florida ran for 302 yards against Ole Miss, while Georgia ran for 295 yards last week. Five different backs have reached the century mark against the Rebeles this season.

It's time Avant makes it six.

Sooners Hold Rebels Below 200 Yards Passing

Trinidad Chambliss, even though he hasn't posted the kind of numbers he did last season, remains one of the top quarterbacks in college football.

But with the game likely to be played in cold, rainy conditions, it will be harder for Chambliss to connect.

The Sooners also have one of the best pass defenses in the country.

Ole Miss had a season-low 186 passing yards last week against Georgia and that trend continues as Oklahoma's secondary comes up big once more in this one.

Teams Get Into at Least one Scuffle

Football is an emotional game anyway and players on both sides are no doubt aware of the controvery surrounding the game time.

Not only is Roger Denny not happy with the SEC's decision to move the game to Sunday, OU fans — and even legendary head coach Bob Stoops — have weighed in with their feelings of displeasure.

Whether it's on the field before the game or after a particularly physical play during the contest, there will be some barking between the side that eventually leads to some pushing and shoving.

It isn't likely it goes beyond that but there will be some chippiness between the sides.

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