COLUMBIA, Mo. — Holistically, No. 17 Oklahoma’s defensive performance against No. 23 Missouri wasn’t a memorable one.

The Sooners gave up 31 points. They also allowed Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons to throw for 385 yards and three touchdowns.

But when the lights got the brightest, the unit stood tall.

Oklahoma forced three second-half turnovers as the Sooners beat the Tigers 34-31.

“Proud of our guys,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “Our fundamentals weren't great today but our toughness was, and there's a lot of really good football.”

Simmons picked apart the Sooners in the first half.

He finished the first 30 minutes with 224 yards and two touchdowns. His 92-yard pass to Naeshaun Montgomery was the longest touchdown reception OU had given up since 1998. And as a result, the Tigers led 20-7 at halftime.

Simmons still had his fair share of dazzling throws in the second half. But OU’s defense made a handful of plays to swing the game in the Sooners’ favor.

Oklahoma scored on its first drive of the second half to make it 20-14. And on Missouri’s opening drive of the half, linebacker Owen Heinecke intercepted Simmons. The Sooners scored just a couple plays later to take their first lead of the game.

In the fourth quarter, Simmons threw another pick. And this time, safety Michael Boganowski returned his interception to the 3-yard line, setting up for an easy OU touchdown.

Missouri got one last chance to take the lead or tie with 1:37 to play.

On the Tigers’ first play of their final drive, defensive end Adepoju Adebawore forced Simmons out of the pocket before defensive tackle David Stone finished the sack to keep the clock running. Simmons threw an incompletion on second down before finding Shaun Terry II on third down. OU safety Omarion Robinson, though, punched the ball out of Terry’s hands and recovered it to ice the game.

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“When it was all said and done, we had three turnovers in the second half and nothing impacts the game like turnovers and tackling,” Venables said. “Our fundamentals weren't great today but our toughness was, and there was a lot of really good football.”

Oklahoma’s defense facing off against Simmons was the main matchup to watch. But it’s also worth noting how dominant the Sooners were against Missouri’s tailbacks.

The Tigers finished the game with only 17 rushing yards. Mizzou star running back Jamal Roberts suffered a hand injury in the first half and did not play in the second half.

The Sooners also had a couple of moments where they bent but didn’t break.

Missouri took over at OU’s 15-yard line after John Mateer threw a pick on the Sooners’ opening drive. The Tigers went eight yards backward over the next three plays and kicked a field goal.

In the fourth quarter, the Tigers moved down the field quickly after two completions to Cayden Lee for 62 got them down to the 1-yard line. Stone dropped Tigers running back Preston Hatfield for a 3-yard loss on first down, defensive back Courtland Guillory broke up a pass on second down and Simmons threw another incompletion on third down. Mizzou, again, settled for a field goal.

It could have been a completely different game if the Tigers were able to turn those threes into sevens.

Things weren’t always pretty for OU against the Tigers. The Sooners logged several coverage busts, and they also missed plenty of tackles.

But OU’s defense — which has become the calling card of the Venables era — once again rose to the occasion.

“Again, thankful for our guys,” Venables said. “They refused to flinch.”

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