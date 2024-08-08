Oklahoma Icon Barry Switzer Unveils New Beer Brand
Forget the King of Beers. This is The King's Beer.
Barry Switzer, the former Oklahoma football coach lovingly dubbed the "King of Norman" after his Hall of Fame coaching career ended, unveiled a new brand of beer on Thursday: Switzer Light Lager.
"Crafted with care" by Skydance Brewing Co. in Oklahoma, Switzer wrote in a statement on Twitter/X, "Switzer Light Lager is the perfect companion for this football season. Every sip not only brings you the refreshing taste of a premium light lager but also supports a noble cause."
Switzer said Switzer Light Lager sales will benefit Ground Zero Emergency Training, a Switzer-founded elite dog rescue and training center, "our dedicated non-profit search, rescue, and recovery canine training facility.
"Enjoy great beer and make a difference!"
Switzer said Switzer Light Lager will be sold at retail outlets throughout the metro area the week of the Sooners' season opener, which falls on Aug. 30 this year.
"Cheers to good beer and a great cause!" he said.
It's Switzer's second foray into the spirits industry. He previously founded Switzer Family Vineyards, a successful winery in California that sells locally.
Switzer, 86, went 157-29-4 during his OU career, including 110-11-1 in Big Eight Conference play. The Sooners won three national championships in 1974, 1975 and 1985 under Switzer as well as 12 conference championships.
He coached the Dallas Cowboys to 40-24 record in four seasons from 1994-97, including a Super Bowl victory in 1995.