All Sooners

Oklahoma Icon Barry Switzer Unveils New Beer Brand

Switzer, head coach for the Sooners from 1973-88, popped the top on a new line of suds simply called Switzer Light Lager.

John E. Hoover

Barry Switzer
Barry Switzer / Barry Switzer via Facebook
In this story:

Forget the King of Beers. This is The King's Beer.

Barry Switzer, the former Oklahoma football coach lovingly dubbed the "King of Norman" after his Hall of Fame coaching career ended, unveiled a new brand of beer on Thursday: Switzer Light Lager.

"Crafted with care" by Skydance Brewing Co. in Oklahoma, Switzer wrote in a statement on Twitter/X, "Switzer Light Lager is the perfect companion for this football season. Every sip not only brings you the refreshing taste of a premium light lager but also supports a noble cause."

Switzer said Switzer Light Lager sales will benefit Ground Zero Emergency Training, a Switzer-founded elite dog rescue and training center, "our dedicated non-profit search, rescue, and recovery canine training facility.

"Enjoy great beer and make a difference!"

Switzer said Switzer Light Lager will be sold at retail outlets throughout the metro area the week of the Sooners' season opener, which falls on Aug. 30 this year.

"Cheers to good beer and a great cause!" he said.

Oklahoma Sooners Barry Switzer
Barry Switzer Light Lager / Barry Switzer via Twitter/X

It's Switzer's second foray into the spirits industry. He previously founded Switzer Family Vineyards, a successful winery in California that sells locally.

Switzer, 86, went 157-29-4 during his OU career, including 110-11-1 in Big Eight Conference play. The Sooners won three national championships in 1974, 1975 and 1985 under Switzer as well as 12 conference championships.

He coached the Dallas Cowboys to 40-24 record in four seasons from 1994-97, including a Super Bowl victory in 1995.

Published |Modified
John E. Hoover

JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football