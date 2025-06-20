OU Softball: Former Catcher Corri Hicks Transfers to the ACC
Former Oklahoma catcher Corri Hicks is headed east.
The San Jose, CA, product is headed to Clemson, she announced on her X account on Friday.
Hicks was one of four Sooners who entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2025 season.
She made 24 appearances as a true freshman, including five starts, and she hit .261 with three home runs and eight RBIs, including a homer to end OU’s 8-0 run rule win over Boston University in Oklahoma’s first game of the NCAA Tournament.
In addition to her six hits, Hicks also drew five walks, struck out five times and ended the year with a .652 slugging percentage.
Hicks arrived in Norman with the ability to play catcher and first base, though she suffered a setback during the fall that held her out of a portion of practice.
Once healthy and available, she had to play catchup behind starting catcher Isabela Emerling.
Emerling has another year of eligibility remaining in 2026, and Patty Gasso signed Kendall Wells, the nation’s top-ranked catcher, in the 2025 recruiting class and she will join the program in the fall.
Hicks was the last of OU’s four transfers to announce their destination.
Outfielder Hannah Coor will reunite with former teammate Jordy Bahl at Nebraska next year, and outfielder Maya Bland is staying in the SEC and will head to Texas A&M.
Hicks’ classmate, infielder Kadey Lee McKay, announced she will transfer to North Texas.
Oklahoma added one player through the transfer portal as well.
Former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon will join Jennifer Rocha’s pitching staff next year alongside returners Kierston Deal, Paytn Monticelli, Audrey Lowery and Sophia Bordi and the Sooners will add a pair of true freshman pitchers in Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache.
The Sooners return most of the team that made it to the WCWS semifinals this past season.
Only first baseman Cydney Sanders and pitchers Sam Landry and Isabella Smith graduated out.
Gasso returns outfielders Kasidi Pickering and Abigale Dayton as well as designated player Ella Parker.
Third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas is back alongside shortstop Gabbie Garcia and second baseman Ailana Agbayani.
Sydney Barker will have the opportunity to compete for the open job at first, or she can slot back into the outfield where she started throughout the postseason.
Riley Zache and Chaney Helton, who were used primarily as pinch runners in 2025, will be back and Tia Milloy also returns from Gasso’s talented freshman class.
OU also signed outrider Kai Minor and infielder Lexi McDaniel alongside Wells, Parker and Berkley Zache.
The incoming 2025 class is the top-ranked group in the country per Softball America. Minor is rated at the best overall player, McDaniel is rated as the top infielder, Parker is ranked as the top pitcher and Zache is the No. 5 pitcher in the class in Softball America’s rankings.