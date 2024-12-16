All Sooners

Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2026 Offensive Lineman

Will Conroy, an interior OL from Cleveland, OH, announced his pledge to the Sooners on Monday via social media.

Oklahoma commit Will Conroy
Oklahoma commit Will Conroy / Edit: Hayes Fawcett/On3
Amidst the madness of the transfer portal, Oklahoma’s coaching staff is still building for the future.

To that end, the Sooners on Monday landed a big piece for the 2026 class.

Will Conroy, an interior offensive lineman from Cleveland, OH, has given OU his verbal commitment, he announced on Twitter/X.

He chose OU over offers from Ohio State, Oregon, Missouri and others.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Conroy is the Sooners’ third verbal pledge of the 2026 class, joining quarterback Jaden O’Neal of Harbor City, CA, and tight end Ryder Mix of Frisco, TX. OU had a commitment from 4-star running back Jonathan Hatton, but he decommitted on Dec. 2.

Conroy is a unanimous 3-star prospect by Rivals, 247 Sports, On3 and ESPN. According to Rivals, he’s the No. 14-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Ohio, while 247 Sports ranks him No. 17 among interior offensive linemen nationally and No. 18 in Ohio. On3 ranks him No. 48 nationally at his position and No. 27 in the Buckeye State.

He told Fawcett, “I’m home. Boomer Sooner!”

After the Sooners’ 2025 class finished ranked 16th in the nation and ninth in the SEC, OU needs to make a splash in the 2026 class and beyond. 

Oklahoma already has landed one commitment in the 2027 class from 3-star edge rusher Zane Rowe of Denton (TX) Guyer High School.

