Why 2026 QB Jaden O'Neal is 'Still Committed' to Oklahoma Amid Recruiting Chaos
There shouldn’t be any worry about Oklahoma’s 2026 quarterback commit.
Jaden O’Neal, a 4-star prospect from Narbonne (CA), is still “all in” on OU, his father, Jerren, confirmed to Sooners on SI on Friday.
O’Neal committed to the Sooners in June over offers from the likes of Colorado, Florida State, Ohio State, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Washington and more.
“We’re still committed,” Jerren said. “There is no flip watch. None of that stuff, man. We don’t operate like that, man.”
Worry of O’Neal’s commitment to the Sooners initially swirled after he took an unofficial visit to Colorado last week when the Buffaloes beat Utah 49-24. Jerren, though, said that trip had nothing to do with O’Neal’s desire to play at Colorado but was for his son’s development as a quarterback by getting to watch Heisman candidate and potential first-round NFL Draft pick Shedeur Sanders.
“I wanted him to see how Shedeur works,” Jerren said. “It wasn’t like we were gonna try to go to school there. I mean, that’s an uncertain thing over there, but I wanted him to see first hand and look at what I believe is the best quarterback in the country, in my opinion. I took him to watch (Sanders) play. That’s all that was, man.”
Read More
Two Years and 1,200 Miles Away, Why 4-Star QB Jaden O’Neal Chose Oklahoma
Doubt among the OU fanbase on future recruits escalated even more this week with the early signing period only a few weeks away on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
First, on Tuesday it was reported that 5-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, the top rated recruit in OU’s 2025 class, will visit rival Texas this weekend and Texas A&M next weekend. Then, on Thursday night, 2025 quarterback Kevin Sperry, a 3-star recruit from Denton Guyer (TX), flipped his commitment from the Sooners to Florida State, leaving OU without a 2025 quarterback with early signing day looming.
O’Neal is now next in line at quarterback for the Sooners with no intentions of reclassifying to the 2025 class, despite rumors to the contrary. The chaos of the 2025 class, or OU’s ongoing 5-5 season and offensive coordinator search, haven’t wavered O’Neal’s commitment, though.
“That is important,” Jerren said of OU’s next offensive coordinator. “It’s all about Oklahoma, but my question is if the guys they’re gonna bring in gonna help him develop and get better. That’s all I really care about.”
O’Neal will be in Norman on Saturday when the Sooners host No. 7 Alabama at 6:30 p.m. for their home finale. First, though, Friday night O’Neal will lead Narbonne against Birmingham in the semifinals of the CIF Los Angeles City Section Championships. The Gauchos are technically 5-6 during a controversial season that included protests from other schools and opponents forfeiting because of newly added transfers. However, all of Narbonne’s losses were forfeits after beating the team on the scoreboard.
O’Neal’s stats and even recruiting ratings have suffered some after he was sidelined for seven games after transferring from Newport Harbor (CA) during the offseason. Rivals, though, still has O’Neal ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the 2026 class.