Oklahoma Lands First Commitment of 2027 Recruiting Cycle
Oklahoma earned its first commitment from the recruiting class of 2027 on Thursday.
Offensive lineman Luke Wilson of Southlake, TX, pledged with the Sooners, per an announcement on the Showtime Designs page.
Wilson is an unranked prospect, according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. But the offensive lineman stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 285 pounds.
Per his X (formerly Twitter) account, Wilson has an 81-inch wingspan and primarily plays offensive tackle. He earned all-area honors as a sophomore at Southlake Carroll.
Wilson plays at a prestigious high school athletic department that has won 62 Texas state championships. The Dragons have won eight football state championships and most recently finished as Class 6A Division I runners up in 2024. Southlake Carroll’s football program has produced NFL and college stars, such as wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, quarterback Quinn Ewers, quarterback Greg McElroy and tight end Scott Chandler.
Though unranked as a recruit, Wilson has accrued plenty of scholarship offers from power programs.
Since June, Florida State, TCU, Arizona State and Oklahoma have all offered Wilson. He earned offers from Wake Forest, James Madison, UTEP and UTSA before that.
Wilson competed in one of the Brent Venables Elite Football Camps during June. He has also taken unofficial visits to Florida State, TCU and James Madison.
With Wilson’s commitment, Oklahoma joins 10 other SEC teams who have at least one player pledged from the Class of 2027. Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas and Ole Miss all have two players committed.
The Sooners’ 2026 recruiting class currently consists of 15 players. Two of those 15 commits — Noah Best and Deacon Schmitt — play on the offensive line, and both play on the interior.
OU’s 2026 class is ranked No. 41 in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings. 247Sports grades only three of the Sooners’ 15 pledges as 4-star recruits: quarterback Bowe Bentley, wide receiver Daniel Odom and linebacker Jakore Smith.
The Sooners are coming off their first season as a member of the Southeastern Conference. They went 6-7 overall and 2-6 in conference play last year for the second losing season in three years under Brent Venables.
Oklahoma begins its 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Illinois State.