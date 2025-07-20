Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Wideout Commit Affirms Pledge with Sooners
With Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and a few players venturing to Atlanta for SEC Media Days this week, the Sooners were rather quiet on the recruiting trail.
But there’s still some news to catch up on.
Here’s the latest in Oklahoma football recruiting:
4-star wide receiver pledge solidifies commitment
Daniel Odom, a 4-star wideout committed to Oklahoma in the Class of 2026, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he is shutting down his recruitment.
Odom committed to Oklahoma on Jan. 28, just days after taking an official visit to Norman. Other schools continued to pursue the wide receiver prospect after his commitment, with Colorado, Washington and Florida State all sending him offers since January.
In his post, Odom expressed appreciation for the other schools that sought after him but stated that OU was the right fit for him.
“This is one of the toughest decisions I have had to make in my life,” Odom said. “With that being said, I am only one person, and I can only choose one school. After much prayer and consideration, I have decided that I will not be choosing another university.”
Odom’s solidified commitment is monumental for the Sooners, who recently lost out on 4-star athlete Jacob Eberhart — primarily a receiver — who chose Illinois over OU.
Odom is listed at 6-2 and 190 pounds and is a consensus 4-star prospect. Rivals has Odom ranked as the No. 110 overall player in the Class of 2026 and the No. 15 wide receiver.
In three years at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, CA, Odom has been a star. Most recently, he logged 682 yards and five touchdowns on 45 catches as a junior in 2024.
Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst at 247Sports, believes Odom can be a dominant outside receiver at the collegiate level.
“Strong kid who can bully opposing corners and picks up a lot of yards after contact,” Biggins said in his evaluation. “Shows good top-end speed and can routinely get behind a defense. Strong hands, dominant in the air and catches the ball well through contact. Really nice all around game and has a high ceiling with the talent to play at the high Power Four level.”
2027 offer
Oklahoma’s coaching staff looked further into the future on Wednesday, sending an offer to Class of 2027 athlete James Bethea.
Bethea, from Ocala, FL, is unranked by all major recruiting networks but has earned offers from several Power Four programs, including Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Kansas. He is listed at 5-10 and 180 pounds on 247Sports’ website.
Where does OU’s 2026 class stand?
With 15 commits, Oklahoma’s 2026 class is ranked No. 36 overall and No. 11 in the SEC in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.
According to the site, three of Oklahoma’s 15 commits — linebacker Jakore Smith, quarterback Bowe Bentley and Odom — are graded as 4-star prospects, while the rest are 3-stars or unranked.
Of OU’s 15 commits, none are from Oklahoma. The Sooners lost out on the No. 1 player in the class from Oklahoma, defensive lineman Tajh Overton, who chose Oklahoma State over the Sooner. That said, the Sooners have landed eight players from states that border Oklahoma.
There are a few prospects to be on watch for over the next few weeks.
Jake Kreul, a 5-star prospect per Rivals, included Oklahoma in his top three, along with Texas and Ole Miss.
Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman also made an expert prediction last week that the Sooners will land consensus 4-star wideout Davian Groce. Groce hasn’t announced his commitment since then, but the prediction means that Sooner fans will want to keep an eye on his recruitment.