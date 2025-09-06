Oklahoma-Michigan GameDay Preview: X-Factors
Sooner Nation
Remember the Tennessee game last year? Remember Alabama? In both the SEC opener and the home finale, Oklahoma fans showed up early and stayed loud. In truth, Sooner Nation had been waiting for a night like that since 2008, when OU hosted No. 1-ranked Texas Tech and the fan base spent three hours or so “jumping around” — actually, it was closer to a minute — and the Sooners pounded the Red Raiders 65-21. Their wait this time was less than a year. It’s not an SEC game, but the Michigan team needs to witness Memorial Stadium in its full fury. The 82,000-plus can absolutely make a difference in the outcome of this game.
— John E. Hoover
Use the Entire Field
It’s unlikely the Sooners are going to be able to run the ball straight at Michigan. Thankfully, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is a gifted problem solver. Though he didn’t show too much of his offense against Illinois State, he had quarterback John Mateer throw plenty of short passes to each sideline. Arbuckle needs to do that again early against Michigan to force the Wolverines’ talented front seven to pursue the ball side-to-side. Sprinkle in some screens and the quarterback run game, and the Sooners might be able to loosen some things up later in the contest for dynamic running back Jaydn Ott. Oklahoma doesn’t have to run for 200 yards to win Saturday’s contest, but they have to provide enough balance to support Mateer and the passing game.
— Ryan Chapman
Make Michigan One-Dimensional
Michigan’s run game didn’t disappoint in its season opener against New Mexico. The Wolverines accumulated 201 rushing yards in the 34-17 win over the Lobos. Running back Justice Haynes, an Alabama transfer, went for 159 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 9.9 yards per carry. Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines’ dual-threat quarterback and the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025, didn’t have much success on the ground, as he finished with minus-five rushing yards. But realistically, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore likely didn’t want to reveal too much about Underwood’s capabilities before taking on a ranked team like OU. The Sooners’ best chance in this game will be if it’s a defensive battle, and the Sooners can make that happen if they close the running lanes for Haynes and Underwood.
— Carson Field
Brent Venables' Linebackers
While the linebackers weren’t stressed too much vs. Illinois State, the Wolverines will stress the middle of the Sooners’ defense much more. That will fall in large part on the shoulders of middle linebacker Kobie McKinzie and cheetah Kendal Daniels. Daniels said this week there was plenty to clean up in his play and McKinzie spoke about the importance of communication for the defense moving forward. Runs that went for 23 and 24 yards against the Redbirds last week figure to have the potential to turn into touchdowns with Justice Haynes and the Wolverines on the other side. Michigan’s offense can stretch the linebacker group in all directions, as Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines’ talented group of receivers figures to get more in sync with each passing game.
— Ryan Aber