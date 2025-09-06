All Sooners

Oklahoma-Michigan GameDay Preview: X-Factors

These are some of the X-Factors for the Sooners to emerge victorious against the Michigan Wolverines.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone takes the field against Illinois State.
Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone takes the field against Illinois State. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sooner Nation

Remember the Tennessee game last year? Remember Alabama? In both the SEC opener and the home finale, Oklahoma fans showed up early and stayed loud. In truth, Sooner Nation had been waiting for a night like that since 2008, when OU hosted No. 1-ranked Texas Tech and the fan base spent three hours or so “jumping around” — actually, it was closer to a minute — and the Sooners pounded the Red Raiders 65-21. Their wait this time was less than a year. It’s not an SEC game, but the Michigan team needs to witness Memorial Stadium in its full fury. The 82,000-plus can absolutely make a difference in the outcome of this game.

— John E. Hoover

Use the Entire Field

Oklahoma Sooners, Deion Burks
The Sooners have the option to get the football to playmakers like Deion Burks near the boundary against Michigan. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s unlikely the Sooners are going to be able to run the ball straight at Michigan. Thankfully, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is a gifted problem solver. Though he didn’t show too much of his offense against Illinois State, he had quarterback John Mateer throw plenty of short passes to each sideline. Arbuckle needs to do that again early against Michigan to force the Wolverines’ talented front seven to pursue the ball side-to-side. Sprinkle in some screens and the quarterback run game, and the Sooners might be able to loosen some things up later in the contest for dynamic running back Jaydn Ott. Oklahoma doesn’t have to run for 200 yards to win Saturday’s contest, but they have to provide enough balance to support Mateer and the passing game. 

— Ryan Chapman 

Read More Oklahoma vs. Michigan

Make Michigan One-Dimensional 

Oklahoma Sooners, David Stone
Defensive tackle David Stone is one of the options the Sooners have to try and stop Michigan's rushing attack. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Michigan’s run game didn’t disappoint in its season opener against New Mexico. The Wolverines accumulated 201 rushing yards in the 34-17 win over the Lobos. Running back Justice Haynes, an Alabama transfer, went for 159 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 9.9 yards per carry. Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines’ dual-threat quarterback and the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025, didn’t have much success on the ground, as he finished with minus-five rushing yards. But realistically, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore likely didn’t want to reveal too much about Underwood’s capabilities before taking on a ranked team like OU. The Sooners’ best chance in this game will be if it’s a defensive battle, and the Sooners can make that happen if they close the running lanes for Haynes and Underwood.

— Carson Field

Brent Venables' Linebackers

Oklahoma Sooners, Kip Lewis and Kendal Daniels
Oklahoma linebackers Kip Lewis (10) and Kendal Daniels (5) will team with Kobie McKinzie to try and frustrate Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood on Saturday night. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the linebackers weren’t stressed too much vs. Illinois State, the Wolverines will stress the middle of the Sooners’ defense much more. That will fall in large part on the shoulders of middle linebacker Kobie McKinzie and cheetah Kendal Daniels. Daniels said this week there was plenty to clean up in his play and McKinzie spoke about the importance of communication for the defense moving forward. Runs that went for 23 and 24 yards against the Redbirds last week figure to have the potential to turn into touchdowns with Justice Haynes and the Wolverines on the other side. Michigan’s offense can stretch the linebacker group in all directions, as Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines’ talented group of receivers figures to get more in sync with each passing game.

— Ryan Aber

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football