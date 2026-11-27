Not much changed on Thursday’s SEC availability report for the Sooners.

Defensive end Kenny Ozowalu saw his status changed from questionable to probable, while offensive lineman Ryan Fodje was taken off of the report after being listed as probable on Wednesday. Those were the only two changes on the report.

Ozowalu has not played in either of the Sooners’ last two games. He transferred to Oklahoma from UTSA before the season and has appeared on 75 snaps this year.

Fodje, who relieved offensive tackle E’Marion Harris after he suffered an injury against Texas A&M last week, played for the first time since Oct. 17 against the Aggies. Fodje went down with an ankle injury in the Sooners’ 21-13 loss to Kentucky and missed the following four games.

Wide receiver Parker Livingstone is now the only player listed as questionable for OU.

Livingstone played 62 snaps against Texas A&M before showing up on Wednesday’s initial report. He has been much more productive in recent weeks and logged a season-high 47 receiving yards against the Aggies.

Like Ozowalu, running back Tory Blaylock is probable to face the Tigers.

Blaylock scored his first touchdown of the 2026 season against Texas A&M on a five-yard pass from John Mateer in the fourth quarter. It is unclear what caused him to show up on Wednesday’s report.

Harris and defensive back Reggie Powers III are doubtful for Saturday’s tilt with the Tigers.

Harris notched 30 snaps against the Aggies before suffering an injury and being relieved by Fodje. The fifth-year offensive tackle transferred to OU from Arkansas before the season.

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Powers suffered an injury in the Sooners’ 28-7 win over Texas A&M last week. The junior has been one of OU’s most reliable defenders in 2026, playing 513 snaps at the cheetah spot, which is a hybrid position that combines the duties of a linebacker and a defensive back.

Prior to Thursday’s report, six Sooners had already been ruled out: linebacker Taylor Heim, wide receiver Trell Harris, tight end Trynae Washington, offensive linemen Gunnar Allen and Fred Hinton and wide receiver Ivan Carreon.

Missouri has already ruled out five players for Saturday’s game: defensive end Langden Kitchen, defensive back Cameron Keys, running back Malae Fonoti, offensive lineman Josh Atkins and tight end Gavin Hoffman.

Saturday’s game between the Sooners and the Tigers will begin at 3:15 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

OKLAHOMA

Out: Taylor Heim, LB; Trell Harris, WR; Trynae Washington, TE; Gunnar Allen, OL; Fred Hinton, OL; Ivan Carreon, WR.

Doubtful: Reggie Powers III, DB; E’Marion Harris, OL.

Questionable: Parker Livingstone, WR.

Probable: Tory Blaylock, RB; Kenny Ozowalu, DE.

MISSOURI

Out: Langden Kitchen, DE; Cameron Keys, DB; Malae Fonoti, RB; Josh Atkins, OL; Gavin Hoffman, TE.

Probable: Brett Le Blanc, LS.





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