There was plenty to watch for on the first SEC Availability Report of the week ahead of Oklahoma's matchup with Missouri on Saturday.

Perhaps the most notable was the status of starting cheetah Reggio Powers III.

Powers is listed as doubtful for the game against the Tigers.

If Powers can't go, it's likely Jeremiah Newcombe and Cole Sullivan would share the workload at the position.

Newcombe played well in the win over Texas A&M after Powers' injury, including recording his first career sack.

The Sooners got some good news on the offensive line as left guard Noah Best was not on the availability report, meaning he'll be available for the game. The freshman has steadily improved throughout his first collegiate season, and has teamed with Michael Fasusi to stabilize the left side of the offensive line.

Right tackle E'Marion Harris, however, is listed as doubtful while Ryan Fodje is listed as probable.

Before coming on in relief of Harris last week, Fodje hadn't played since being injured late in the Oct. 17 loss to Kentucky. Sooners coach Brent Venables said earlier this week that Fodje was still not 100% but that he had recovered significantly in recent weeks.

Fodje figures to slide in at right tackle if he's available.

Oklahoma's wide receiver did look to take a bit of a hit, though.

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Ivan Carreon is listed as out, while Parker Livingstone is listed as questionable. Livingstone, in particular, has been a growth in his role since Jason Witten took over as interim offensive coordinator.

Running back Tory Blaylock, who rushed for 24 yards on nine carries and had a 5-yard touchdown reception against the Aggies, is listed as probable as well.

The No. 17 Sooners will take on No. 23 Missouri at 3:15 p.m. at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.

Here's a look at the first edition of the availability report for the game:

Wednesday's SEC Availability Report: Oklahoma at Missouri

Oklahoma

Out: Gunnar Allen, OL; Ivan Carreon, WR; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Fred Hinton, OL; Trynae Washington, TE.

Doubtful: E'Marion Harris, OT; Reggie Powers, cheetah

Questionable: Parker Livingstone, WR; Kenny Ozowalu, DE

Probable: Tory Blaylock, RB; Ryan Fodje. OL

Missouri

Out: Josh Atkins, OL; Malae Fonoti, RB; Gavin Hoffman, TE; Cameron Keys, CB; Landen Kitchen, DE.

Questionable: Brett Le Blanc, LS.



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