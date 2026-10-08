Oklahoma Threads: Running Backs in the Red River Rivalry

Traditionally, running backs for both Oklahoma and Texas have thrived in the annual showdown at the Cotton Bowl.

Times have changed, offenses have become more pass-heavy and the star running back has been replaced by a stable of rushers. Despite that, he who controls the ground game controls their destiny when OU and Texas meet in Dallas.

The Sooners have been searching for a consistent running game for the past two seasons, and through four games, they've yet to discover if they have one. Texas brought in two stars at running back to add to their talented offense.

Before the game Saturday, it's time to remember the history of the Sooner running back in the Red River Rivalry.

1997 De'Mond Parker: 31 carries, 291 yards, 9.4 YPA, 3 touchdowns

Oklahoma limped into the Cotton Bowl at 2-3 in John Blake's second season.

Sophomore back De'Mond Parker from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa had only started in two games the year prior — still leading the team in rushing with 1,184 yards en route to being named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year — had already posted big numbers in those two wins with 239 yards in a win over Donovan McNabb's Syracuse Orangemen and 191 yards and a score over Louisville.

Parker was to duel with the eventual Doak Walker Award winner (and Heisman Trophy winner the next year) in junior back Ricky Williams.

Both programs were destined for bad years, but the second Saturday in October was a spectacle between two powerful running backs.

Parker would score on a seven-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to lead 7-3. Williams answered with a short score of his own to recapture the lead for the burnt orange.

Down two scores at 24-10 late in the game, Parker dazzled the Cotton Bowl crowd when he scored from 48 yards out. With 2:42 left, Parker scored again from 66 yards to cut the deficit to three.

Williams was able to help UT run out the clock late to secure a 27-24 win over the Sooners. Parker's final tally of 291 yards sits at No. 3 of the all-time single-game rushing performances in Oklahoma history — and the No. 1 performance against Texas.

Both backs combined for 71 carries, 514 yards and five touchdowns. Considering that the OU/Texas game at that point had only featured one back to rush for over 200 yards (Greg Pruitt's 216-yard performance in 1971), 1997's edition was a treat for two fan bases praying for better days.

2002 Quentin Griffin: 32 carries, 248 yards, 7.1 YPA, 1 TD

Texas was tired of losing to Oklahoma. The 2002 edition of the Red River Rivalry featured the No. 2 Longhorns' best chance to snap their losing streak to the No. 3 Sooners.

Quarterback Nate Hybl did not finish the previous season's game against UT. The 14-3 win was handled by Jason White and Roy Williams' 'Superman' play. The second-year starter struggled with three early interceptions, including a 73-yard pick-six to put OU in a 14-3 hole.

Hybl would finish with four interceptions, which wouldn't hurt as much as one would think, considering the Sooner defense forced three interceptions from Texas quarterback Chris Simms.

Not to mention that Longhorn-killer Quentin Griffin had one of the better games of his illustrious Sooner career.

Florida State vs. Oklahoma at Pro Player Stadium, Miami, Florida. Oklahoma RB Quentin Griffin makes a TD in the fourth quarter. This made the score 12-0. ORG XMIT: TD RD748 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Griffin would punish Texas over and over with clutch plays, including a one-yard "touchdown catch" from Hybl when Will Peoples fumbled at the goal line before Griffin scooped it up for the score.

His 17-yard touchdown put the game out of reach for Texas, resulting in their third consecutive loss to Oklahoma.

2004 Adrian Peterson: 32 carries, 225 yards, 7.0 YPA

ABC's Brad Nessler said it best following No. 2 Oklahoma's 12-0 victory No. 5 Texas.

"A star is born on the Norman campus, and he did it in style in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas."

In a game that featured future NFL defensive stars like Derrick Johnson, Michael Huff and Aaron Ross from Texas, freshman Adrian Peterson made them all look foolish when he ran around, past and through the Longhorn defense.

Oklahoma's defense did its job by nullifying Vince Young and the UT offense. Peterson rewarded them with sustained drives.

Peterson announced himself to the world with his performance in the Cotton Bowl. He rode that game all the way to finishing second in the Heisman Trophy — then the highest finish ever for a freshman.

Will a running back emerge for the Sooners in 2026? They sure hope so.

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