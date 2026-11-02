NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 9 (Bills, Broncos, Lions Rise; Ravens Officially Done?)

As the 2026 NFL season is nearing the halfway point, a ton of major Week 8 games have altered the Super Bowl odds and playoff picture with a huge game on Monday night still to come.

It is a very rare occurrence that the top 10 teams in these rankings remain the same, and there was plenty of shake up ahead of Week 9.

The Chicago Bears (+1100 to win the Super Bowl) and Seattle Seahawks (+1000 to win the Super Bowl) close out Week 9 on Monday night in a game that should have a major impact on the NFC playoff picture and the Super Bowl odds.

Even though many of the top teams in the odds won and kept themselves in a great spot as we near the halfway point of the regular season, there was a major shakeup in the AFC North and the NFC North this week.

Lamar Jackson's injury looms as the biggest mover of the odds, taking the Baltimore Ravens from +1200 to +4000 this season. It's shocking the Ravens (4-4) are still at that price with Jackson set to miss at least the next four weeks with every other team in the division currently sitting at 5-3 or better. Plus, the Ravens have a brutal turnaround on Thursday night in Week 9 against a true Super Bowl contender in the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, are the Ravens done?

It sure feels like it, especially with New England, Kansas City and one of Cincinnati or Pittsburgh in a great spot to earn a wild card berth this season.

In the NFC North, Detroit pulled ended Minnesota's perfect season, riding a huge game from Jahmyr Gibbs to move to 5-2 this season. The Green Bay Packers, Bears and Lions all have five wins and can apply pressure to the 6-1 Vikings, who remain one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

There are still 12 teams at shorter than 20/1 to win the Super Bowl, which should make for an awesome playoff race in both conferences.

Each week this season, I'll be power ranking each team based on their odds to win the Super Bowl. So, teams that are near the top of the odds -- and have value -- may be ranked ahead of a team with shorter odds that I'm not as high on. Still, I'll be using the odds as a guide to help fans and bettors understand how each of these teams is valued in the betting market.

Who should bettors view as the top team in the AFC and NFC North? Are the Buffalo Bills the clear favorite in the AFC? How should we view the Ravens withut Jackson?

I'm answering all of those questions and more in this week's power rankings. Let's get to it!

NFL Power Rankings Based on 2026 Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

1. San Francisco 49ers (+580) Last Week: No. 1

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco 49ers were on the bye in Week 8, giving them a chance to heal up after a bunch of injuries early in the season. Still, at 6-1, San Fran is in a prime spot to win the NFC West.

2. Buffalo Bills (+650) LW: No. 2

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills' highly-anticipated matchup with Baltimore changed very quickly, as Lamar Jackson was injured on his first play from scrimmage and did not return.



Josh Allen and Co. took care of business, allowing just 10 points in an easy win to move to 6-1. Buffalo is clearly No. 2 in the odds to win the Super Bowl, jumping up from where it was last week on the bye (+700 to +650).

3. Chicago Bears (+1100) LW: No. 4

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago has a massive matchup against Seattle on Monday night, but the team's deal for Jeffery Simmons has helped move it from +1400 to +1100 to win the Super Bowl this season.

4. Seattle Seahawks (+1000) LW: No. 5

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle has jumped from +1150 to +1000 to win the Super Bowl after trading for Quenton Nelson, and it could move further in the odds with a win over the Bears on Monday.

5. Denver Broncos (+1600) LW: No. 8

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Chiefs to take over the top spot in the AFC West, moving from +1900 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl in the process.



This defense remains a top-10 unit in the league, and the Denver offense had one of its better showings of the season. After a brutal first eight weeks, the Broncos are in a great spot at 6-2 with Carolina on deck in Week 9.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1000) LW: No. 6

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville is all the way to +1000 to win the Super Bowl after a blowout win over the Colts in Week 8.



Trevor Lawrence (three more TD passes) only had to attempt 14 throws in the win, and the injury to Lamar Jackson has thrust the Jaguars into one of the top spots in the AFC when it comes to the latest Super Bowl odds.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (+950) LW: No. 3

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City is now in a wild card spot after losing the division lead against Denver in Week 8.



Patrick Mahomes and Co. didn't fall far in the Super Bowl odds (+850 to +950), but they blew a double-digit lead against a division rival. Back-to-back losses have certainly called into question the validity of KC's 5-0 start.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (+1500) LW: No. 9

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Burrow and the Bengals survived a bunch of turnovers to beat the Titans in overtime on Sunday, moving up to +1500 to win the Super Bowl.



The Bengals benefitted even more from Lamar Jackson's injury, and they are right in the mix to win the AFC North at 5-2. This offense is truly elite, ranking in the top-eight in the league in EPA/Play this season.

9. Los Angeles Rams (+1100) LW: No. 11

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like that, the Rams are back. L.A. took care of business the last two weeks to get back to .500, and they have two winnable games in a row against Washington and Arizona coming up.



With Myles Garrett potentially returning soon, the Rams are in a great spot to make the playoffs in the NFC. If they get in, they're clear Super Bowl contenders.

10. Detroit Lions (+1800) LW: No. 10

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit is now 5-2 this season and on a three-game winning streak after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Lions' offense remains one of the best in the league, and Brian Branch's return has been huge for this secondary.



Still this team plays in one of the toughest divisions in football and lost linebacker Jack Campbell to an injury in Week 8. I like the Lions (behind Chicago) in the NFC North, but the Super Bowl ceiling may not be as high some other teams in the conference.

11. Minnesota Vikings (+1900) LW: No. 7

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Back to reality for the Vikings.



Simply put, this offense is not good. The Vikings are 30th in EPA/Play and struggled against a Detroit team that has been one of the worst in the league all season long.



Even at 6-1, Minnesota is far from a lock to make the playoffs in a loaded NFC, especially since the NFC North has three other teams with five wins. The Vikings dropped from +1700 to +1900 to win the Super Bowl after Week 8.

12. New England Patriots (+1900) LW: No. 12

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a ton of injuries and a slow first half, the Patriots rebounded to beat the Dolphins and move to 5-3 this season. New England may have a tough time catching Buffalo in the AFC East, but at +1900, it's not a bad bet in an AFC that doesn't have a ton of guaranteed contenders just yet.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000) LW: No. 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers keep rising in the Super Bowl odds!



Pittsburgh went from +7000 to +5000 after a win over Cleveland in Week 8, and it is in sole possession of first place in the AFC North. With Lamar Jackson injured, Pittsburgh and Cincy are both in a great spot to make the playoffs in the AFC.



The Steelers defense (sixth in EPA/Play) has been one of the best in the league in recent weeks.

14. Green Bay Packers (+3000) LW: No. 15

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Love and the Packers are now 5-3 after a win over Carolina on Thursday night, and they're firmly in the mix to win the NFC North, especially after Minnesota's loss.



The Pack haven't been able to run the ball this season, but their passing game is an explosive as they come. They're up from +3200 to +3000 to win the Super Bowl.

15. New York Giants (+6500) LW: No. 17

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York jumped from +9000 to +6500 to win the Super Bowl during its bye week after Dallas lost in a shocker against Arizona. The Giants are in the driver's seat in the weak NFC East.

16. Cleveland Browns (+15000) LW: No. 16

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland was outclassed in a rematch with Pittsburgh on Sunday, but it remains in the playoff mix at 5-3, especially with the Ravens losing Jackson on Sunday.



I don't think this offense is good enough to make the playoffs, but Deshaun Watson does have five fourth-quarterback comebacks in eight weeks.

17. Las Vegas Raiders (+15000) LW: No. 22

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has handled business against bad teams, moving to 4-4 with a win over the Jets in Week 8.



The playoffs are going to be tough for Kirk Cousins and Co., but this offense is pretty lethal, ranking in the top-10 in the league in EPA/Play. At this price, the Raiders aren't the worst long shot -- though I wouldn't bet on it through eight weeks.

18. Baltimore Ravens (+4000) LW: No. 13

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore has dropped from +1200 to +4000 to win the Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson set to hit IR, and even at 4-4, the playoffs are looking like a long shot for this Ravens team.



They're in a rough spot with a Thursday night matchup against Jacksonville up next in Week 9.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7400) LW: No. 24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here. Come. The. Bucs.



Tampa Bay has won three of four games to improve to 3-5, and it has back-to-back key division wins over Carolina and Tampa Bay. The Bucs are in the mix to win NFC South after an 0-4 start, and they may be undervalued in the odds (+7400) compared to other teams in the division.



Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay running game has completely flipped the season for Todd Bowles' group.

20. Carolina Panthers (+7000) LW: No. 19

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers fell under .500 on Thursday night with a loss to Green Bay, and they are clinging to first place in the NFC South at 3-4.



Carolina has a ton of injuries on both sides of the ball, and the offense has come back to earth the last two weeks. Bryce Young and Co. need to right the ship if they want to repeat as division champs, and they've dropped from +5500 to +7000 to win the Super Bowl.

21. Houston Texans (+3500) LW: No. 21

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston remains in the No. 21 spot during its bye week, as it lost more ground to Jacksonville, which is now 5-2 after a blowout win against Indy.

22. Dallas Cowboys (+5000) LW: No. 20

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas's defense is a major liability when it comes to the futures market, and an overtime loss -- at home -- to Arizona showcases why this team isn't a Super Bowl contender.



Maybe Jerry Jones makes an upgrade at the trade deadline, but this team has to be perfect on offense to win games. At 3-5, the Cowboys have a lot of ground to make up to in the NFC East.

23. Atlanta Falcons (+8400) LW: No. 18

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Penix Jr. had a nightmare day in the loss to Tampa Bay, throwing four picks in awful rainy conditions.



The loss dropped Atlanta to 3-5, and they now have key losses to Carolina and Tampa Bay in the division. Still, oddsmakers only dropped them to +8400 to win the Super Bowl.

24. Arizona Cardinals (+70000) LW: No. 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't overlook Arizona, because Mike LaFleur's team won't go away, and they've already pulled off three huge upsets.



The Cardinals knocked off Dallas in Week 8, improving to 3-5 this season. The win didn't change the team's Super Bowl odds, as they also turned to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II. Arizona is a frisky underdog, but it's not a playoff team in the NFC.

25. Washington Commanders (+12000) LW: No. 27

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders picked up a huge win in Week 8 over Philly, improving them to 2-4-1 this season.



There's still a long way to go for the Commanders to get back into the NFC East race, but Sunday night's win was a step in the right direction, especially with Dallas losing in Week 8.

26. New Orleans Saints (+20000) LW: No. 26

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints stay in the No. 26 spot during their bye week as Tampa Bay (3-5) picked up another win to pass them in the division.

27. Philadelphia Eagles (+50000) LW: No. 23

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make it six losses in a row for the Eagles, who are in a lost season and could be a team that is active at the trade deadline. Philly fell from +25000 to +50000 to win the Super Bowl with its Week 8 loss to Washington.

28. New York Jets (+100000) LW: No. 29

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New York scored a ton of points at home in Week 8, yet the defense could not come up with a stop in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets have lost back-to-back games as favorites to Miami and Las Vegas, and they're now just 2-6 this season.



Aaron Glenn's seat couldn't be hotter, and New York is now tied for the worst odds in the league to win the Super Bowl.

29. Indianapolis Colts (+80000) LW: No. 28

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts made two major trades ahead of the deadline, offloading Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, and they promptly lost 42-7 against Jacksonville.



Indy has dropped from +25000 to +80000 to win the Super Bowl and is just 2-6 this season. The worst part? Indy doesn't own its first-round pick in the 2027 draft.

30. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 30

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami had a halftime lead in Week 8 against New England, but it fell apart in the second half to fall to 1-6.



The Dolphins are simply at a talent deficit and have been in the bottom of the Super Bowl odds all season long.

31. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 31

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans forced overtime against the Bengals in Week 8, and Cam Ward played one of the best games of his career despite a loss.



Tennessee has been in a bunch of games, but it remains just 1-7 and is well out of the playoff mix in the AFC. They're tied for the worst odds in the league to win the Super Bowl.

32. Los Angeles Chargers (+60000) LW: No. 32

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

0-7.



The Chargers are the only winless team in the league, a huge fall from their preseason expectations where they were favored to make the playoffs.



Justin Herbert and Co. struggled to do much on offense in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the threat of changes in the coaching staff are very real as we near the halfway point of the 2026 campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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