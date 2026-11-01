Is George Pickens Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 8)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens popped up on the injury report with multiple issues ahead of Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The former second-round pick missed time with shoulder and hamstring injuries during practice, but he's trending towards playing on Sunday. According to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Pickens is expected to play even though the team has listed him as questionable.

George Pickens (shoulder, hamstring) listed questionable for Week 8. https://t.co/Lb8O94mKmJ — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 30, 2026

Through seven games this season, Pickens has 37 catches for 485 yards and two scores, playing 81.5 percent of the team's offensive snaps. He played a season-low 41 snaps in the win over Philly in Week 7, which makes Pickens' status worth monitoring heading into Week 8.

The Cowboys have one of the best passing games in the NFL, and they desperately need a win as big favorites against Arizona. Dallas is 3-4 this season and is firmly in the mix to win a shaky NFC East division.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Pickens -- as long as he suits up -- in Week 8 against the Cardinals.

Best George Pickens Prop Bet vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

George Pickens OVER 4.5 Receptions (+103)

This season, Pickens has been targeted 58 times, catching five or more passes four of his seven games.

He now has a favorable matchup against an Arizona defense that is 30th in EPA/Pass. As long as Pickens is healthy enough to play, he should have a massive role for the Cowboys, as he's played over 81 percent of the snaps this season.

Still, it's worth noting that he was limited to just 60.3 percent of the snaps in Week 7, so there's a chance he could be limited on Sunday. Pickens has double-digit targets in three games, and if he sees anywhere near that volume, he's a great bet at plus money in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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