NFL Week 9 Opening Odds for Every Game (Bears, Bills, Jaguars Favored in Primetime; Patriots Favored vs. Packers)

Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season marks the halfway point, and the are a ton of great matchups to dive into in a 15-game slate.

Only two teams are on the bye in Week 9 -- Pittsburgh and Tennessee -- and the league returns to the international series, as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Madrid.

Lamar Jackson's thumb injury has an immediate impact in Week 9, as he and the Baltimore Ravens went from three-point favorites at home in the lookahead line for Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars to 7.5-point underdogs with third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano likely to make his first career start.

That's just one of the three primetime games in Week 9, as the Buffalo Bills take on the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of 6-1 teams on Monday night and the Chicago Bears host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

There's a ton at stake each week in the playoff picture, and several teams in that mix will face off this week.

Each week, the SI Betting team breaks down the opening lines for the NFL games, as it’s important to see how the lines shift throughout the week before placing any bets. Plus, the opening odds can tell us just how important an injury, a recent loss or a rest disadvantage impacts the spread.

A couple of interesting betting notes before we get into the odds for Week 9:

There are nine road favorites in the 15 games this week.

There are two double-digit favorites (Kansas City and Seattle).

Only five games have a spread inside a field goal.

The two games that moved the most from the lookahead line were Jacksonville vs. Baltimore and Las Vegas vs. San Francisco.

Now, let's jump right to the odds for every game in Week 9 of the 2026 season.

NFL Week 9 Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday Night Football – Nov. 5

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Jaguars -7.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

NFL Madrid Game (9:30 a.m.) – Sunday, Nov. 8

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread: Bengals -3.5 (-102)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Nov. 8

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Broncos -2.5 (-115)

Total: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Giants -2.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Saints -2.5 (-115)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Cowboys -5.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Lions -7 (-105)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Rams -5.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -10 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Nov. 8

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Texans -3.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -8.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -11.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots

Spread: Patriots -2.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday Night Football – Nov. 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -6 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday Night Football – Nov. 9

Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Bills -3 (-102)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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