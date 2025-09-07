Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hosts Dozens of Recruits at Michigan Game
The Sooners put on a show with dozens of highly ranked prospects on campus.
Oklahoma beat No. 15 Michigan 24-13 on Saturday with a large collective of future Sooners on hand.
Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:
Sooners offer 2027 offensive prospects
The Sooners offered two offensive prospects from the 2027 class last week, including wide receiver Julian Caldwell of Argyle, TX. Caldwell is a consensus 4-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 66 prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings.
As a sophomore at Argyle High School, Caldwell logged 581 yards and seven touchdowns on 21 catches. He is listed at 6-0 and 170 pounds.
Other major programs that have offered Caldwell include Auburn, Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.
Running back Mason Ball of Jacksonville, AR, also announced an offer from OU this weekend.
Ball is an unranked prospect on the major recruiting services, but he has recently gotten offers from Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kansas State and Purdue.
Major 2027 visits
Several highly touted recruits from the 2027 class attended Saturday’s game, including defensive back Trenton Blaylock.
Blaylock, the younger brother of current Sooner running back Tory Blaylock, is a consensus 3-star prospect from Atascocita, TX. He is the No. 387 overall prospect in the 2027 class.
Blaylock has earned offers from LSU, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Minnesota and Texas A&M.
Offensive lineman Jackson Roper also went to the Michigan game.
Roper, from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, CO, is a 4-star prospect and the No. 1 recruit from Colorado in the 2027 class, per 247Sports.
Roper has also earned offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.
Consensus top-10 recruit Joshua Dobson also visited OU this weekend.
A cornerback, Dobson is the No. 5 overall player in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports. As a sophomore in 2024, Dobson registered 48 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions.
Dobson has also received offers from Clemson, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee.
Cameron Wagner, an offensive lineman from Illinois, also went to the Michigan game.
Wagner is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked No. 200 overall in the 2027 class by 247Sports. Other programs that have offered Wagner include Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Penn State.
2028 in-state prospect visits
Kamieon Compton-Nero, an athlete in the 2028 class from Owasso, OK, was on hand as the Sooners beat Michigan 24-13.
Compton-Nero is the No. 1 player from Oklahoma in the 2028 class, per all major recruiting networks. He is the No. 66 overall player in 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Texas A&M, BYU and Tennessee have also pursued Compton-Nero.