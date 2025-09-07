Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Hosts Dozens of Recruits at Michigan Game

Had an AMAZING time @OU_Football last night. Thanks to all the coaches for having my family. OU is different and it showed on the field‼️



B🅾️🅾️MER S🅾️🅾️NER#BROTHERHOOD @coach_bhall @CoachVenables @JimNagy_Sooners @OU_CoachHill @JolieAleOU @ParkerThune @Bdrumm_Rivals… pic.twitter.com/sqsjVEpbTS