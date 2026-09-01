Oklahoma QB John Mateer Says Facing the Sooner Defense Demands Precision

NORMAN — When Oklahoma faces UTEP at 7 p.m. on Friday evening, the offense will finally have a reprieve from an offseason of facing an elite defensive unit.

The goal on offense is simple — play clean football. What makes that mission simpler on paper is that David Stone, Kip Lewis and Peyton Bowen won't be trying to harass John Mateer. Of course, an offseason of those three chasing every ball carrier and jumping every route has made Mateer better.

"It's good for us because they're going to get after it," Mateer said on Sunday. "That's what it should be on defense."

Much has been said about Mateer’s internal growth this offseason. After what Mateer describes as “cringe” levels of play due to his hand injury, he appears primed to showcase his progress. But repping against Brent Venables’ defense every day may be the ultimate cure for Mateer’s inconsistency from a year ago.

"I have to be very meticulous about where I put the ball, the timing. It makes everybody better. We appreciate it on the offensive side. I do as a quarterback," Mateer said.

Another one of the players who may have made a few cameos in some of Mateer's summer nightmares is second-year corner Courtland Guillory.

Guillory, whose on-field bravado matches his off-the-field confidence, has enjoyed the battles against Mateer's pass catchers during Fall Camp. Guillory is even confident that the "offense will do damage" in 2026.

He's also helped make Mateer better.

"He'll try to bait me and get to it, it's very impressive," Mateer said. "It's fun for me, he's gotten me a couple of times I'll be honest just because of who he is.

"If I miss by an inch, it's a tip or an interception. I can tell they're coached well by everybody involved. It's good for me and the offense with how good they are," he added.

Venables has been pleased with how Mateer has attacked his own internal growth. No doubt, the head coach hasn't gone out of his way to make his quarterback's life easier in practice. But Venables feels a strong sense of belief in his experienced signal caller.

"There’s been a maturation that’s taken place," Venables said on Monday. "Other than just consistency and being a better leader. You don’t have to do everything. Just play quarterback and do what that requires."

OU and Mateer's talking season is about to reach its end. Now, all that is left is putting the work forged through battles with an elite defense to work starting on Friday night.

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