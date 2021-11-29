Oklahoma Recruiting Tracker: Where Recruits Stand After Lincoln Riley's USC Move

The recruiting impact of Lincoln Riley's shocking move to USC has already been felt for the Sooners.

Monday, Nov. 29: 8:33 a.m.

Another blow to the 2022 class drops this Monday morning.

Talented defensive lineman Derrick Moore is now the sixth decommittment from OU in the wake of Lincoln Riley's departure to USC.

Monday, Nov. 29: 7:31 a.m.

Bill Bedenbaugh's first offensive line commit for the 2022 class has now stepped back from his pledge.

Interior offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter has officially decommitted from OU.

Sunday, Nov. 28: 11:19 p.m.

More good news, this time for the 2022 class.

Uncommitted running back Jovante Barnes reaffirmed that the Sooners are still in the running, so long as DeMarco Murray is still on staff.

Big day for Murray, who wrongly took it in the teeth for the Camar Wheaton situation last year.

Sunday, Nov. 28: 10:57 p.m.

Finally, some good news for Sooner fans.

Teammate of Malachi Nelson, 2023 wide receiver Deandre Moore, just reaffirmed his pledge to OU.

A small step for Oklahoma, and a pretty good indication that DeMarco Murray will not be following Riley to Los Angeles.

Sunday, Nov. 28: 9:23 p.m.

The early damage has been to the 2023 class, but the first shoe has dropped for the Class of 2022.

Linebacker Kobie McKinzie, Riley's first commit in the 2022 class, has decommitted from Oklahoma.

National Signing Day is rapidly approaching on Dec. 15, and interim head coach Bob Stoops has a lot of work to do if the Sooners have any hope of keeping some semblance of the 2022 class intact.

Sunday, Nov. 28: 9:10 p.m.

Oklahoma just lost their future quarterback.

2023 QB 5-star Malachi Nelson announced his decommittment as well. Nelson lives in Southern California, and is great friends with fellow 5-star Makai Lemon. This could get ugly, fast.

Sunday, Nov. 28: 7:28 p.m.

The 2023 class is falling apart.

Running back Treyaun Webb is the next casualty, as he also has announced his decommittment from Oklahoma.

Sunday, Nov. 28: 6:31 p.m.

The first domino to fall is Brandon Inniss.

The 5-star wide receiver is the first recruiting departure, and the 2023 star has decommitted from Oklahoma.