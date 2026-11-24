NORMAN — Before the season, Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein was asked who on the roster would make a big jump defensively this season like he did a year ago.

He didn’t hesitate with his answer, naming Adepoju Adebawore as that player.

Heading into Saturday’s season finale against Missouri, Adebawore has shown plenty of improvement, though the rise hasn’t exactly been meteoric.

Adebawore has a career-high 21 tackles and has 4.0 sacks after entering this season with 27 career tackles and 5.0 sacks.

“I’ve definitely grown every year I’ve been here,” Adebawore said. “I can say that confidently. There’s always ups and downs, but ultimately I feel that I’m getting better every single year.

“I wouldn’t say I’m mad or overly happy with the season. I mean, ups and downs are part of it. So I’m just taking the bad with the good.”

Even that modest improvement, though, has been a welcome sight.

Adebawore arrived in Norman as a five-star prospect from Kansas City, Mo., though it was clear he needed some time to develop.

He appeared in all 13 games as a freshman, but it wasn’t until last season that he developed a consistent role and that role has expanded this season.

Adebawore started the first eight games of the season before coming off the bench in the last three with Danny Okoye starting.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Adebawore pointed out the areas where he felt like he’s grown most this season.

“I think I’ve grown with just intelligence kind of on the field, IQ, and also pass-rushing ability,” Adebawore said. “Being able to be someone who can be a disruptor in the backfield. I’m showing that more times than not on a consistent basis.”

Adebawore could be playing his final regular-season game for the Sooners on Saturday, playing in his home state.

He has another season of eligibility remaining but said he isn’t thinking about that now.

“I really haven’t (thought about it),” Adebawore said. “I’m more so trying to maximize the rest of the season and just keep getting better and think more about that toward the actual end of it.”

That end is coming up fast, and against a program Adebawore is familiar with.

The Tigers were one of the teams that were competing with the Sooners for Adebawore’s services out of high school.

Instead, he signed with the Sooners in the same class as another Missourian, offensive lineman Cayden Green.

Now, Adebawore and Green will be on opposite sides.

“He’s a really good player,” Adebawore said. “Really good player. I’m sure I’m going to get his best, too, because we’re both competitors. … So it’s going to be fun.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.