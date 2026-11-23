What Bowl Game Will Oklahoma Play in?
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Just a few weeks ago, there were legitimate questions of whether or not Oklahoma would reach six wins to extend their bowl streak to a 28th consecutive season.
Only Georgia has a longer active bowl streak.
But now, after three consecutive wins since Jason Witten took over as interim offensive coordinator, the question is just how high the Sooners can climb in the SEC bowl ladder.
Making the College Football Playoff isn’t happening, but plenty of options are on the table when it comes to where Oklahoma will wind up.
One thing is for sure, though, the bowl will be at least one where the Sooners haven’t played for a very long time.
Of the SEC's 16 teams, 12 have already secured bowl eligibility. The only team remaining with a chance of addiing to that is Mississippi State after Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt all fell to 4-7 with losses last week.
Here’s a look at the SEC’s bowl tie-ins and several notable projections for where the Sooners might be headed:
SEC Bowl Tie-Ins
Citrus Bowl
11 a.m., Jan. 2, Orlando, Fla. (ABC)
vs. Big Ten
Oklahoma bowl history: Lost to Clemson, 13-6, on Jan. 2, 1989
ReliaQuest Bowl
11 a.m., Dec. 31, Tampa, Fla. (ESPN)
vs. Big Ten
Oklahoma bowl history: None
Music City Bowl
2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tenn. (ESPN)
vs. Big Ten
Oklahoma bowl history: None
Gator Bowl
10:30 a.m., Dec. 30, Jacksonville, Fla. (ESPN)
vs. ACC
Oklahoma bowl history: Beat Virginia, 48-14, on Dec. 29, 1991; Lost to Florida State, 36-19, on Jan. 2, 1965; Beat North Carolina State, 34-13, on Jan. 1, 1947
Liberty Bowl
6:30 p.m., Jan. 2, Memphis, Tenn. (ABC)
vs. Big 12
Oklahoma bowl history: None
Texas Bowl
6:30 p.m., Dec. 31, Houston (ESPN)
vs. Big 12
Oklahoma bowl history: None, though the Sooners played twice in the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston, tying Alabama in the 1970 game and falling to SMU, 28-27, in 1968.
Las Vegas Bowl
2:45 p.m., Dec. 31, Las Vegas (ESPN)
vs. TBD
Oklahoma bowl history: None
Birmingham Bowl
1 p.m., Dec. 29, Birmingham, Ala. (ESPN)
vs. AAC
Oklahoma bowl history: None
Gasparilla Bowl
1:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Tampa, Fla. (ESPN)
vs. AAC
Oklahoma bowl history: None
The Citrus Bowl gets the first pick after the College Football Playoff selection process. Then the conference, with input from the schools and bowls, will make the picks for the next six bowl games — the Texas Bowl, Last Vegas Bowl, Music City Bowl, Gator Bowl, Liberty Bowl, and ReliaQuest Bowl. ESPN Events will then pick between remaining bowl-eligible teams for the SEC entrants in the Birmingham and Gasparilla bowls.
Oklahoma Bowl Projections
Bryan Fischer: vs. Nebraska in ReliaQuest Bowl
This one would have plenty of juice, with the Sooners and Cornhuskers reviving one of college football's historic rivalries. Oklahoma and Nebraska have squared off in a bowl just once — Jan. 1, 1979 in the Orange Bowl, which the Sooners won 31-24 to avenge the Cornhuskers' 17-13 win in the regular season.
Kyle Bonagura: vs. USC in Las Vegas Bowl
Mark Schlabach: vs. Indiana in Citrus Bowl
Both of these are intriguing for various reasons. On Bonagura's pick, a Brent Venables vs. Lincoln Riley showdown would be fascinating, matching OU's offensive-minded former coach against the defensive-minded coach who replaced him. Indiana still has a path to the Big Ten Championship Game and the CFP, but the defending national champions need some help to get there.
Brad Crawford: vs. Iowa in Citrus Bowl
The Bob Stoops Bowl. The Sooners and Hawkeyes have met in a bowl game just once. Oklahoma win the 2011 Insight Bowl 31-14. Like Indiana, Iowa still has a path to the College Football Playoff. It would be fascinating to see OU's defense and the Hawkeyes' defense on the same field. The Sooners enter the final weekend No. 12 in total defense nationally while the Hawkeyes are No. 13.
Pete Fiutak: vs. Baylor in Texas Bowl
Significantly less intrigue than the other games mentioned, although it'd be a matchup of old Big 12 foes in a hotbed recruiting region for both schools. The other projections — for the bowls as much as their matchups — would seem to be much more likely for the Sooners at this point.
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.