Just a few weeks ago, there were legitimate questions of whether or not Oklahoma would reach six wins to extend their bowl streak to a 28th consecutive season.

Only Georgia has a longer active bowl streak.

But now, after three consecutive wins since Jason Witten took over as interim offensive coordinator, the question is just how high the Sooners can climb in the SEC bowl ladder.

Making the College Football Playoff isn’t happening, but plenty of options are on the table when it comes to where Oklahoma will wind up.

One thing is for sure, though, the bowl will be at least one where the Sooners haven’t played for a very long time.

Of the SEC's 16 teams, 12 have already secured bowl eligibility. The only team remaining with a chance of addiing to that is Mississippi State after Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt all fell to 4-7 with losses last week.

Here’s a look at the SEC’s bowl tie-ins and several notable projections for where the Sooners might be headed:

SEC Bowl Tie-Ins

Citrus Bowl

11 a.m., Jan. 2, Orlando, Fla. (ABC)

vs. Big Ten

Oklahoma bowl history: Lost to Clemson, 13-6, on Jan. 2, 1989

ReliaQuest Bowl

11 a.m., Dec. 31, Tampa, Fla. (ESPN)

vs. Big Ten

Oklahoma bowl history: None

Music City Bowl

2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tenn. (ESPN)

vs. Big Ten

Oklahoma bowl history: None

Gator Bowl

10:30 a.m., Dec. 30, Jacksonville, Fla. (ESPN)

vs. ACC

Oklahoma bowl history: Beat Virginia, 48-14, on Dec. 29, 1991; Lost to Florida State, 36-19, on Jan. 2, 1965; Beat North Carolina State, 34-13, on Jan. 1, 1947

Liberty Bowl

6:30 p.m., Jan. 2, Memphis, Tenn. (ABC)

vs. Big 12

Oklahoma bowl history: None

Texas Bowl

6:30 p.m., Dec. 31, Houston (ESPN)

vs. Big 12

Oklahoma bowl history: None, though the Sooners played twice in the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston, tying Alabama in the 1970 game and falling to SMU, 28-27, in 1968.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Las Vegas Bowl

2:45 p.m., Dec. 31, Las Vegas (ESPN)

vs. TBD

Oklahoma bowl history: None

Birmingham Bowl

1 p.m., Dec. 29, Birmingham, Ala. (ESPN)

vs. AAC

Oklahoma bowl history: None

Gasparilla Bowl

1:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Tampa, Fla. (ESPN)

vs. AAC

Oklahoma bowl history: None

The Citrus Bowl gets the first pick after the College Football Playoff selection process. Then the conference, with input from the schools and bowls, will make the picks for the next six bowl games — the Texas Bowl, Last Vegas Bowl, Music City Bowl, Gator Bowl, Liberty Bowl, and ReliaQuest Bowl. ESPN Events will then pick between remaining bowl-eligible teams for the SEC entrants in the Birmingham and Gasparilla bowls.

Oklahoma Bowl Projections

SI

Bryan Fischer: vs. Nebraska in ReliaQuest Bowl

This one would have plenty of juice, with the Sooners and Cornhuskers reviving one of college football's historic rivalries. Oklahoma and Nebraska have squared off in a bowl just once — Jan. 1, 1979 in the Orange Bowl, which the Sooners won 31-24 to avenge the Cornhuskers' 17-13 win in the regular season.

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura: vs. USC in Las Vegas Bowl

Mark Schlabach: vs. Indiana in Citrus Bowl

Both of these are intriguing for various reasons. On Bonagura's pick, a Brent Venables vs. Lincoln Riley showdown would be fascinating, matching OU's offensive-minded former coach against the defensive-minded coach who replaced him. Indiana still has a path to the Big Ten Championship Game and the CFP, but the defending national champions need some help to get there.

CBS Sports

Brad Crawford: vs. Iowa in Citrus Bowl

The Bob Stoops Bowl. The Sooners and Hawkeyes have met in a bowl game just once. Oklahoma win the 2011 Insight Bowl 31-14. Like Indiana, Iowa still has a path to the College Football Playoff. It would be fascinating to see OU's defense and the Hawkeyes' defense on the same field. The Sooners enter the final weekend No. 12 in total defense nationally while the Hawkeyes are No. 13.

College Football News

Pete Fiutak: vs. Baylor in Texas Bowl

Significantly less intrigue than the other games mentioned, although it'd be a matchup of old Big 12 foes in a hotbed recruiting region for both schools. The other projections — for the bowls as much as their matchups — would seem to be much more likely for the Sooners at this point.

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