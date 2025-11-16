Oklahoma’s Defensive Reserves Proved Impactful in Win vs. Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL — Some of Oklahoma’s biggest defensive plays in its 23-21 win over No. 4 Alabama came from less-known players.
While the Sooners got strong production out of starters like Kip Lewis, Robert Spears-Jennings and Peyton Bowen, a handful of players usually further down the depth chart came in clutch for OU.
Of course, defensive end Taylor Wein saw more action than usual, due to R Mason Thomas being out with a lower-body injury. Wein finished with three tackles, two solo tackles, a strip sack, a blocked field goal and two quarterback hurries against the Crimson Tide.
Wein, who has started in just five of OU’s 10 contests, has been one of the Sooners’ most impactful defenders throughout the year, and he was again on Saturday.
“He was fantastic,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He’s exactly who he has been all year. He’s a shining example, and everybody pays attention to that.”
The Sooners’ defensive line also had to work around Jayden Jackson’s limited use.
Jackson, a sophomore defensive tackle, played just 12 snaps after being listed as questionable in the final SEC Availability Report. Damonic Williams and Markus Strong took the majority of the snaps that likely would’ve gone to Jackson, and the two combined for six tackles.
It wasn’t just the defensive line that stepped up, though.
Defensive backs Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby were both unavailable for Saturday’s game, and the backups in the secondary played well in their absences.
Sophomore Jaydan Hardy made four tackles, two of which were solo stops, on 18 defensive plays. He also contributed to the Sooners’ stellar special teams performance, forcing a fumble that linebacker Sammy Omosigho recovered.
Defensive back Reggie Powers III hasn’t started any games in 2025, but he has become a reliable piece to OU’s defense, and he was massive against Alabama.
Powers had the team’s highest PFF defensive grade at 80.8. He finished the game with four tackles, three solo tackles and forced a fumble.
For Powers, the key to being effective against Alabama’s explosive offense was staying level.
“We knew it was going to be a back and forth game,” Powers said. “We knew we were going to have to punch back after they hit us.”
Late in the game, cornerback Devon Jordan helped OU close out the game.
Jordan, who typically backs up Williams, Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory, played 25 snaps on Saturday. He sacked Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson for a loss of seven yards on a third down in the fourth quarter, and the Crimson Tide punted on the next play.
That was one of two solo tackles that Jordan logged in the game, and the defensive back’s immediate impact didn’t surprise Bowen.
“I believe all our corners can play, so whenever they get put in, I have full belief and confidence that they can do their job to the max,” Bowen said. “And just seeing that, I was just so happy for him just because of all the work he’s put in and everything he’s been through. It’s crazy to see that, and I'm just happy for him.”
Whether it was the starting 11 or a combination of starters and backups, the Sooners made big plays that helped them knock down Alabama.
That gives Venables confidence in his defense’s depth heading into the final two games of the regular season.
“Our guys were attacking the football,” Venables said. “They were relentless. They threw body blows back, but at the end of the day, we were able to do a little more than they did.”