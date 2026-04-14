Oklahoma's Kenny Ozowalu Grows Sharper Under Taylor Wein’s Edge‑Rush Tutelage

NORMAN — Versatility is the name of the game for Brent Venables’ defensive players.

That may have been the keyword when Venables and Jim Nagy identified Kenny Ozowalu from the University of Texas at San Antonio. The 6-3, 278 pounder said on Monday that he "played a little bit of outside and inside" during his time as a Road Runner.

While playing two different positions on the defensive line will bode well for his development, make no mistake, Ozowalu can make plays as an edge already. With the talent and leadership among the defensive ends, Ozowalu will be made better for it.

Pro Football Focus rated Ozowalu as a high-end pass rusher and solid overall defender. With PJ Adebawore out for spring, the UTSA transfer is factoring in the chase for a rotational role among Miguel Chavis' edge men.

"Man, it's been a great experience," Ozowalu said. "Very hard coaching, very, very hard coaching. So, it's been great. I'm learning a lot of new things that I just didn't know before, a lot of things about not only playing defensive end, but also just football in general. So it's been good."

In the wake of R Mason Thomas' departure to the professional ranks, there is a need for the Sooners to reload viable talent to satisfy Venables' pass rushing desires. Danny Okoye has positioned himself ahead of the pack in Adebawore's absence. Ozowalu, along with Wyatt Gilmore.

But, of course, there's also Taylor Wein, who now takes on the mantle of leader in the edge room following a breakout 2026 season that saw him named to the All-SEC Second Team. Ozowalu has already taken to Wein's guidance.

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"Man, from a guy that's, based on his experience, from a guy that's been through it. He's been telling me that you gotta be intentional every day. Don't let any day go to waste. Don't let any day go that you don't open your notes and just look through your notes.

"Everyone learns at a different pace, and so just making sure that you're taking the right steps every day is basically what he's been teaching me," Ozowalu added.

Wein has been positive regarding the room he leads. Going from last season where OU ranked third in sacks behind national champion Indiana and Miami and hoping for no drop-off may seem like too much to ask. But Wein thinks otherwise given what he has seen.

"We were really talented last year as a D-Line and I just feel like we’re taking that next step," Wein said on March 25. " I think back, even now, just some of the leadership qualities that R Mason and guys in the past like Ethan Downs. Those guys poured into us. So, they left some big shoes to fill and we’re going to fill them."

Ozowalu will be made better by Wein learning from his upperclassmen of the past. Considering the steep learning curve newcomers to Venables’ defense must navigate, he’ll need every bit of experience he can get.

"Biggest thing I've learned is that this school is — you really got to work," he said. "You got to be working on the field and most importantly, off the field. We're very multiple, or defense is very complicated. So you got to puting that work."

This Saturday will be the first chance most Sooner fans will get to see Ozowalu in action. Even though Oklahoma’s defense remains the strength of the team, Ozowalu’s versatility and the competition within the room he primarily inhabits make him an intriguing prospect heading into the offseason.