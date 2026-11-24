NORMAN — In Oklahoma’s 28-7 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, Jason Witten’s offense did something it had done the previous two weeks.

Tied 7-7 following an Isaiah Sategna slip on the Aggies' punt to conclude the third quarter, OU went on a 15-play, demoralizing drive with John Mateer capping it off with a touchdown pass to Tory Blaylock. OU took nearly nine minutes off the board and scored two more touchdowns for good measure.

The previous week against Ole Miss, the Sooners had two drives that took nearly eight minutes off the clock that resulted in touchdowns. The 20-play drive that lasted over 12 minutes in The Swamp against Florida already has a place in Oklahoma history.

In three games, Witten and the OU offense are snuffing out belief and hope in their opponents. Both lines of scrimmage are seeing the benefits in different ways.

Got the details from both sides of the line of scrimmage of the benefits of the #Sooners going on long-sustained drives.



"When you make 'em quit, it feels pretty good."



"It's been a breath of fresh air — I don't think anybody on our side of the ball had over 40 (snaps) last… pic.twitter.com/r0kbDp33Pr — Brady Trantham (@BradyDoesSports) November 24, 2026

“When you ‘em quit, it feels pretty good,” Heath Ozaeta said on Monday night. “That’s the beauty of football.”

This newfound confidence Witten has instilled in the Oklahoma offense has brought a new identity that both brings out the best in the group while benefiting the strength of the team — the defense.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air,” Danny Okoye said. “The offense is stepping up and doing much more. The defense, we’re not even on the field as much as we used to be.”

Okoye further emphasized how more rest the defense is getting when he brought up Taylor Wein’s snap count against the Tennessee Volunteers in last year’s 33-27 OU victory.

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“T-Wein told us he played like over 70 snaps last year at Tennessee last year. I don’t think anyone on our side of the ball had over 40 last week,” Okoye said.

Keeping the defense fresh does a lot for Oklahoma, but perhaps the strongest benefit is the once-maligned offense finding out that it can assert itself on the field.

“We got you now,” Ozaeta said. “We’re going to go score again, and there’s not much you can do about it.”

Already, debates are being held about Witten’s potential status as OU’s full-time offensive coordinator. Those conversations tend to ask broad questions about if this type of offense — ball/game control, long-sustained drives — is the type of offense Oklahoma or even Witten wants to run moving forward.

There will be time for those questions as early as Saturday evening following OU’s finale with Missouri.

For now, it seems like Witten has added something to the equation — complementary confidence.

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