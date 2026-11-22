NORMAN — The phrase “sample size” has been tossed around the state of Oklahoma the last few weeks.

Three weeks ago for Jason Witten, it was a mere one game sample size. That’s hardly a “sample” and even less of a “size.”

Then the SEC made things interesting when they made OU play Ole Miss on a Sunday-soaked monsoon. The conditions, no doubt, made things difficult for an interim play-caller to do much of anything — but progress, and victory, were still found.

Texas A&M’s defense isn’t exactly the Wrecking Crew of old, but they presented Witten an increased challenge. Still, progress was made.

“It was kind of a dirty game in the first half,” Witten said afterwards. “They loaded the box to stop the run and we tried to complement that with some access throws. I thought we responded well.”

The Sooners responded well in their first experience of trailing their opponent since Witten was handed the keys to the offense. Not only did OU find themselves in a 7-0 hole in the first quarter, but John Mateer twice turned the ball over on two promising drives.

Despite that, Witten helped navigate the offense while continuing to put Mateer in positions to succeed. OU was able to tie the game going into halftime before another long-sustained drive gave the Sooners the lead for good in the fourth.

The progress has been subtle, but impactful.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Three weeks ago, Oklahoma committed six penalties on offense. It was something Witten pointed out afterwards as a point of frustration.

The next week against Ole Miss, OU committed two penalties on offense. They were credited for five offensive penalties against the Aggies, but one was a special teams infraction while the last example was Isaiah Sategna throwing the ball into the stands in celebration of this fourth quarter score.

In effect, the offense only suffered three actual penalties — another example of Witten’s coaching prowess from his first attempt against Florida.

Also against the Gators, Oklahoma only generated one explosive play (a play of 20 yards or more). The following week, OU earned two explosives.

Against the A&M, OU earned five explosive plays and they were a yard away from two more.

“Really proud of our football team and our players for embracing the new approach to things and they haven't flinched,” Witten said.

In addition, Oklahoma has coupled their steady progress with consistency. OU has rushed for over 150 yards in each of Witten’s games — the Sooners only rushed north of 150 yards twice in 2026 (UTEP and Mississippi State).

It’s becoming more difficult to hold a lack of games coached against Witten. In a limited amount of time, he has put together an offense that not only can do simple things well, but now they’re able to build off of them week-to-week.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.