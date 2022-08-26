Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to Know the Oklahoma State Cowboys

As September creeps closer, AllSooners previews every game on the 2022 schedule.

Oklahoma’s 12-game regular season schedule features six home games, five away games and the annual neutral-site Red River Showdown.

After a trip to Morgantown, the Sooners return home to Norman for a Bedlam battle against Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State

Nov. 12 in Norman

Head Coach: Mike Gundy

2021 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12

Key Players

QB Spencer Sanders

Sanders is a familiar face in the Big 12 and experienced the most successful season of his Cowboys career last fall. He was named the All-Big 12 First Team quarterback and will lead Oklahoma State behind his dual-threat abilities.

Sanders threw for 2,839 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, leading the Cowboys to the Big 12 Championship. Ultimately, Oklahoma State fell short, but responded by beating Notre Dame in a New Year’s Six bowl. It was perhaps the best performance of Sanders’ career, throwing for 371 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

He will have chemistry with Brennan Presley who experienced a breakout season last year. His steadiness in the passing game should give Sanders plenty of comfort. Sanders knows Gundy’s system like the back of his hand, and will be back to lead the Cowboys again this fall.

DE Collin Oliver

Oliver is a strong force on the defensive line and always ends up in the backfield. He broke out in Stillwater last season as a freshman, totaling 11.5 sacks.

He earned Freshman All-American honors, further solidifying his impressive production. The defensive end possesses elite speed to get around linemen and rush the quarterback. He will have to step up and lead a new-look Oklahoma State defense.

DE Trace Ford

Ford has been simply dominant when on the field for the Cowboys. He’s returning from his second major knee surgery this fall, but if he’s anything like his old self, Oklahoma State’s defense like will be in incredible shape.

In a shortened COVID season, Ford logged 4.5 sacks and 22 tackles. He and Oliver could become the best defensive line duo in the Big 12. Expect Oklahoma State to ease him back from injury, but once he’s back, look out.

WR/KR Brennan Presley

Presley seemed to make all the big plays for Oklahoma State a season ago. The speedy, sure-handed receiver registered 619 yards and five touchdowns. He had a career-game in the season finale against the Fighting Irish with 10 catches for 137 yards.

Look for Presley and Sanders to continue the end-of-the-season connection. The two experienced players are familiar with each other and have developed great chemistry. The Cowboys will have a few new youngsters in the receiving room, but Presley should receive a fair amount of volume.

The Rundown

The Cowboys will try to reload after a historic 2021 season a year ago. While Oklahoma State certainly lost some talent on both sides of the ball, no loss was perhaps bigger than defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. The Cowboys had arguably the best defense in college football last season, and he was a big reason why. The defensive line could be the unit that makes the defense great.

“Well, we were really deep last year and we’re deep this year, whether we’re really deep or not, I don’t know,” Gundy told local reporters. “We’ll see. There’ll be a few guys that we're trying to get reps out of. We’ll see how they play. Maybe I’m standing here at the third or fourth game saying we’re really deep again. But I’m definitely comfortable with where we’re at.”

Hiring Derek Mason was certainly a splash, and he should do a great job with the talent on the roster. If Oklahoma State can keep last season’s defensive identity, the offense should take even more steps forward.

Dominic Richardson has a chance to take the reins at running back, and the Cowboys have Sanders and Presley as experienced stars. The scoring attack should be in better shape this fall with experience and progression. Freshman Ollie Gordon could get some run, too.

"I’m hoping that they all stay healthy and based on maturity and experience, that Dominic totes the load,” Gundy said. “And then let the other guys, because the other guys haven’t played, let them get their feet wet and not just put them out there and just have to handle it."