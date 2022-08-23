Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to Know the Iowa State Cyclones

As September creeps closer, AllSooners previews every game on the 2022 schedule.

Oklahoma’s 12-game regular season schedule features six home games, five away games and the annual neutral-site Red River Showdown.

After a mid-season bye week, the Sooners return to action to take on Iowa State in Ames.

Iowa State Cyclones

Oct. 29, Ames

Head Coach: Matt Campbell

2021 record: 7-6, 5-4 Big 12

Key Players

DE Will McDonald

McDonald opting to return to Ames for another season was one of the best things that could’ve happened to the Cyclones. The pass rusher is one of the best defensive players Iowa State has had. He has been a menace on the defensive line over his career at Iowa State, and will have an extra year to go out on top.

He’s a two-time first team All-Big 12 selection and widely regarded as one of the top defensive linemen in the country. Last season, McDonald totaled 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss, building off of his 10.5-sack 2020 campaign. The defense around him might look a lot different, but as long as McDonald is on the Cyclones’ line, he will be a force.

WR Xavier Hutchinson

Hutchinson has firmly established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the conference. Last season, the star pass catcher brought in 83 receptions for 987 yards and five touchdowns.

He had a solid connection with Brock Purdy, but should be able to adjust to the strength of any quarterback. Hutchinson is good enough to make any pass thrower look good.

“He is a dynamic playmaker,” said coach Matt Campbell at Iowa State media day. “So, you know, I think you’ve seen us be able to do that a multitude of different ways — man down the field, screen game, all those kinds of things. X (Xavier) is a guy can kind of do it all. So I think that he’ll continue to be that kind of football player. And he’s shown the ability to certainly do that over the course of the last two years.”

Two of Hutchinson’s biggest games during the 2020 campaign came against Oklahoma. He torched the Sooners for 13 catches, 297 yards and one touchdown across the two meetings. At 6-foot-3, Hutchinson is a matchup nightmare for anyone in the secondary and wins the majority of contested catches. He also has breakaway speed and strong hands, making him a true No. 1 receiver.

QB Hunter Dekkers

Dekkers has huge shoes to fill. Purdy had one of the best Cyclone careers and led Iowa State to four years of success as a program.

A 4-star recruit via 247 Sports, Dekkers has a great chance to find success immediately for the Cyclones. He’s thrown for 311 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons as a backup, also taking in two scores on the ground. Dekkers has elite size at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, and will be able to help in the running game too. He will always be available if needed for goal line situations.

“I think about how he went about the offseason, how he studied and how he prepared in January, February for spring practice,” Campbell said. “I think really how he produced in spring practice and the kind of spring practice he had, and equally how he led this summer. I think those are all really positive traits.”

Look for Dekkers to take the reins of Iowa State’s offense in 2022. He and Hutchinson should develop quick chemistry, leading to production.

The rundown

The 2021 season didn’t go quite as expected for the Cyclones. For the first time in some time, Iowa State had lofty preseason expectations with a high national ranking and a good amount of returning experience.

Seven wins is still a solid season for the Cyclones, who once would’ve been happy just to make it to a bowl game. Campbell has established consistency over the years, and the same should be expected this fall.

That doesn’t mean the Cyclones have a lot of production to make up for, though. Both Breece Hall and Brock Purdy were selected in the NFL Draft, leaving gaping holes across the offense. Iowa State has been able to consistently reload at running back, though, and will rely on the development of young quarterbacks.

The defense will be a strong point for the Cyclones in 2022, specifically the defensive line. McDonald leads an elite unit that will be very hard for offenses to run the ball on. Isaiah Lee is also a senior suiting up at nose guard and bringing experience and production.

Overall, the expectations aren’t as high for Campbell’s Cyclones, which is where Iowa State thrives. If Dekkers progresses early and the offense can find life, Iowa State could be a sneaky team.