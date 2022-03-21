Oklahoma Starting 11: Defensive Lineman Jalen Redmond

SI Sooners Examines OU's Best and Brightest Players on the 2022 Roster Heading Into Spring Practice. Today: No. 2, Jalen Redmond.

Jalen Redmond was arguably Oklahoma’s most important defensive player last year.

The OU defensive appeared as if it was going to live up to the preseason hype through early on.

A huge piece to the Sooners’ run defense, Redmond made nine tackles while also getting to the quarterback to log 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in OU’s first three games.

Redmond injured his knee against Nebraska, and his five-game absence coincided with a massive regression from the Sooner defense.

Without Redmond in the lineup, Perrion Winfrey’s production dipped. The lack of dominance on the interior of the defensive line led Alex Grinch to bounce Isaiah Thomas between defensive end and defensive tackle to try and revive the pass rush, and in the meantime OU’s pass defense suffered.

Oklahoma’s defense allowed 29.2 points per game in the five contests without Redmond, an uptick from the 23.6 points per game the Sooners allowed with the star defensive tackle in the lineup.

In total, Redmond finished the year with 19 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries, including a 42-yard scoop-and-score against the Iowa State Cyclones.

“He’s been an impactful guy in his career here,” Grinch said after Redmond returned to the lineup against Texas Tech. “… You talk about a guy more intentional, using that same term, really saw a guy in spring and fall, with the intention of getting better at his craft.

“He was not one of those guys, he didn’t just come back and all of a sudden, ‘I’m back guys,’ and kind of fall into line. He’s one of those guys that Really worked at it. Practiced harder.”

Redmond needed to return to Norman in 2022 to collect more film for NFL scouts.

A series of unforeseen setbacks have meant that the Midwest City, OK, product has only taken the field 20 times in four years for the Sooners.

Blood clots kept him out of action for most of 2018, and Redmond opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK But when he took the field last year, his talent was on full display for the entire country. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK Now, with a new coaching staff, the former 4-star recruit will have a chance to take his game to another level. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK Thomas, Winfrey and Nik Bonitto are off to the NFL Draft, giving Redmond the chance to step into the spotlight as the star along OU’s defensive front.

Redmond will have an entire offseason to work with new strength coach Jerry Schmidt, who has been tabbed by Brent Venables as the man who can bring a different level of physicality back to the lines of scrimmage in Norman.

Not only will Redmond have a chance to take a leap physically in 2022, he’ll have one of the best defensive line coaches in the country working with him to hone his technique every day.

Todd Bates is more than just an ace recruiter, as evidenced by the three first-round draft picks and nine All-Americans he has produced as a defensive line coach in college football.

It’s not like Redmond will have to go it alone on the defensive front either.

Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs return with some valuable experience from 2021, and Venables landed defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson to slot in alongside the OU star.

But Redmond will no doubt be the leader of the unit and the focal point of game planning from opposing offenses in 2022.

The last time he played a full season in 2019, Redmond ended the year with 23 tackles and 6.5 sacks. If he can stay on the field this year, he’ll have a great chance to best both of those totals, and put himself into NFL Draft conversations next spring.

