Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis Named to Mackey Award Watch List

Five days, five major award watch lists for Oklahoma players.

Joining quarterback Dillon Gabriel with the Maxwell and O’Brien Awards, running back Eric Gray with the Doak Walker Award and wide receiver Marvin Mims with the Biletnikoff Award, tight end Brayden Willis has been selected to another notable watch list with the Mackey Award on Friday.

The Mackey Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding tight end in college football, has been given out yearly since 2000.

Should Willis win, he would become just the second Sooners tight end to do so after Mark Andrews took the hardware home in 2017.

A big year seems to lie ahead for the fifth year senior as clearly the No. 1 tight end receiving option on the roster.

In 2021, Willis shared the role with Jeremiah Hall and Austin Stogner, but both of them have moved on elsewhere with Hall to the NFL and Stogner transferring to South Carolina.

While Oklahoma made another transfer addition to the room in former Missouri Tiger Daniel Parker, the expectation is that he will serve in more of a blocking role with Willis being the predominant pass-catcher.

Last season, Willis made 15 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns, making eight starts in the last nine games of the year.

Last year’s winner, Colorado State’s Trey McBride, caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards and one touchdown.

Willis will be looking to become just the third tight end from the Big 12 to win the honor, with Colorado’s Daniel Graham having won the award in 2001 in addition to Andrews’ taking of the crown five years ago.

The Sooners begin their season against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.