Oklahoma TE Jaren Kanak Flashes Arm Talent in Win Over Temple
PHILADELPHIA — Sooner fans saw three years of Jaren Kanak the linebacker. They’ve seen three games of Kanak the tight end.
And on Saturday, they were introduced to Kanak the quarterback.
After OU scored a touchdown on its opening drive against Temple, the Sooners ran a trick play on the PAT. Initially lining up for a kick, the Sooners moved into an offensive formation with Kanak — OU’s tight end and former linebacker — behind center.
Kanak took the snap, scrambled to the right and found punter Jacob Ulrich, who caught the tight end’s pass for the successful two-point conversion try.
The Sooners scored 34 more points after that, beating the Owls 42-3.
“We practiced that all week and I, honestly, wasn’t expecting to call it because it didn’t really work very well at the beginning of the week,” Kanak said. “But we kind of cleaned it up there at the end. It’s cool to kind of make a play like that happen.”
A senior, Kanak logged 103 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles during his three seasons on OU’s defense. His most notable year at linebacker was 2023, when Kanak registered 62 tackles and helped the Sooners finish 10-3.
After the 2024 season, Kanak opted to move to tight end. And so far, the transition to offense has looked near seamless.
Kanak has recorded 245 yards on 14 catches in the Sooners’ first three games of the 2025 season.
The tight end’s successful position switch gave OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle the confidence that Kanak could play a role in a trick play like the one the Sooners ran against Temple.
“What is he, 1-for-1, for two points? That’s pretty efficient, guys,” Arbuckle said. “Fun to watch him work that in practice. And Ulrich with the great catch — didn’t have that on my bingo card.”
Kanak has shown that he can move from one position to another. And now, he has shown that he can successfully operate a passing play.
But his teammates don’t expect him to compete for the quarterback job.
“I think John (Mateer)’s got him by a little bit,” OU wide receiver Isaiah Sategna said.
Even if Kanak isn’t a threat for Mateer’s role as the starting quarterback, his trick play was just one example of how his versatility can benefit OU’s offense.
Kanak can catch, block, pass and tackle. And those around him still believe there’s more that he can offer the Sooners.
“In those moments of the game when we need guys to execute, he’s there to answer the call,” Arbuckle said. “He has been making some big plays for us.”
Mateer said, “He’s always going to be where I need him to be or where the team needs him to be. It’s super impressive.”
Next up for Oklahoma is its SEC opener against Auburn on Saturday. Kickoff in Norman is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.