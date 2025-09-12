Oklahoma-Temple Preview: Sooners On SI Staff Picks
The Sooners On SI staff — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Carson Field, Ryan Aber and Brady Trantham — logged their score predictions for Saturday’s road contest between No. 13 Oklahoma (2-0) and Temple (2-0).
John Hoover
Temple coach K.C. Keeler has shrewdly embraced the scrappy underdog role, playing for the team a video from Tuesday before Brent Venables’ press conference of three faceless members of the OU press corps speaking on an open microphone about the anticipated lack of Temple fans at Lincoln Financial Field. Not exactly bulletin board material. Earlier in the week, however, it was Keeler who said if Sooners QB John Mateer runs the football, he’s got to “pay the price.” That’s the kind of discourse that goes up in the locker room. So both teams are probably motivated, if that’s a thing, by something someone else said. Here are the numbers: OU is a 21 1/2-point favorite against a team the Sooners throttled 51-3 last year in Norman. But in his first three seasons, Venables’ teams are just 2-8 against the spread as road favorites, and haven’t covered the spread since beating Iowa State in Ames way back in 2022. The other was the 2022 road opener at Nebraska. This feels like a prove-it game for Venables and Co.: if the disparity in talent is where it’s supposed to be, then Oklahoma needs to prove it.
Final Score: Oklahoma 35, Temple 17
Ryan Chapman
Saturday’s contest will be unique. The Sooners rarely travel to the northeast — certainly not to play a program of Temple’s caliber. The Owls look much improved in K.C. Keeler’s first year at the helm, but Oklahoma will simply be too much. Following a massive win over Michigan, many expect the Sooners to sleepwalk through the first half. But OU’s defensive line will be far too much for Temple’s offensive line, and the Sooners found their starting unit up front against the Wolverines. Oklahoma needs to find success with its running backs to limit the hits on quarterback John Mateer, but Deion Burks, Keontez Lewis, Isaiah Sategna and Jaren Kanak should still enjoy plenty of open space downfield. Brent Venables needs to prove his team can handle success, but the Sooners should be able to manage the Owls and turn their attention to Jackson Arnold’s Auburn Tigers.
Final Score: Oklahoma 45, Temple 10
Carson Field
It’s early, but Temple looks like a much different team than the squad that went 3-9 last year. The Owls have played exceptionally — both offensively and defensively — in their games against UMass and Howard to begin the 2025 season. Still, Oklahoma will get out of Philadelphia with a comfortable win. The Sooners’ offense showed that it is capable of both quick drives and methodical ones against an elite Michigan defense. Temple’s defense doesn’t have nearly as much talent as Michigan’s, so OU’s offense shouldn’t regress. Defensively, the Sooners will have to prevent big plays that have come regularly for an offense that has scored 97 points in two games. With the Sooners’ advantages up front, they should have no problem putting pressure on Owls quarterback Evan Simon, who has completed 77.1 percent of passes to begin the year.
Final Score: Oklahoma 38, Temple 13
Ryan Aber
Temple isn’t as inept as they were a year ago when the Sooners’ defense was dominant in a blowout win. The Owls’ improvement — though also overstated as their wins are over Howard and UMass — keeps this one from getting too far into laugher status. Still, though, Oklahoma dominates. John Mateer is crisp again, spreading the ball around to his receivers and tight ends, and the defense once again controls things overall. The Owls do break a big play or two, which allows them to get on the board but this result feels better than last year’s, even if the margin isn’t quite as big. The biggest question remaining for the Sooners is whether the running backs can become more prominent. With the outcome settled, they get much of the load late as Jaydn Ott starts to show flashes of the promise that came with him to Norman.
Final score: Oklahoma 48, Temple 10
Brady Trantham
Navigating a college football season is all about responding well after an emotional game. Oklahoma won its emotional game a week ago, and the world is expecting a bit of a letdown. Playing in an environment best described as the antithesis of the one OU saw last week, a letdown seems to be an easy bet. John Mateer's leadership will be tested in how the team maintains its focus against an outmatched opponent in the Temple Owls. Perhaps the worst thing the Owls could have done was start 2-0 in dominant fashion -- they seem to have the Sooners’ attention. With Mateer leading the helm and Brent Venables doing a great job juggling play-calling duties for his defense while leading the team, Oklahoma can put the Owls down quickly and keep them down.
Final score: Oklahoma 48, Temple 13